Christopher Creek celebrated last Monday’s change of season receiving, as nature’s gift for the occasion, two inches of long-awaited rain. Without belaboring the fact that the running total of annual accumulation remains 10 inches below average, we must express our gratitude and move on. Never mind the fact that lower Tonto Basin, just 60 miles due south of here got double what we received. Get over it. And concern not yourself with the fact that 15 miles in any direction from Snowflake-Taylor received from four to six inches across that entire area. That is just 50 miles to our northeast. Forget about it. Be humble. Accept it for what it is. We can make do without. Remember, it’s fall. It’s time for football and gathering around the campfire. It’s time for crisp mornings and ... hey, wait a minute!
Did he say campfires? You mean we can have campfires again. After a record, all summer-long fire restrictions, what have we here? On Tuesday midday the Forest Service employees were seen making the rounds, changing the signage to reflect that. Yes! We can have our campfires again!
Fall is officially here and we have a few things on the calendar coming up soon. We can take this weekend off and get ahead on all our fall chores. But, coming up next weekend are some things for you to note. First off, on Saturday, Oct. 5 there will be another of the ever-popular Christopher/Kohl’s Firebelles bake sales. That starts at 8 a.m. and goes to 11 a.m. down at the mailboxes near the Tall Pines Market.
My two sisters are coming to visit earlier that week and we are going to bake cookies. If all goes as planned, there may be some left over for the bake sale.
That same afternoon the Christopher Creek Homeowners Association is hosting its Oktoberfest picnic at the meadow formerly known as Milburn. That property has changed hands, but although the new owner has allowed the use of the field, we just don’t know what to call the place yet. Remember, that this is a potluck affair and brats are provided. Bring your chairs and refreshments. Bud Light John will provide the music and there will be a 50/50 raffle. That’s at 1 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 5. For those who know about it or have an invitation, remember there is the big barbecue out at Colcord. This annual affair starts in the afternoon and lasts well into the evening.
Then, it’s off to Payson for the Empty Bowls event. For the last three or four years, this charity affair has become more and more popular. Area pottery clubs make these beautiful, colorful bowls. The soups, breads, and dessert are provided by local businesses. Then when you are finished, you take your bowl home with you. Sorry, this one has been sold out for weeks.
Last week’s tanker rollover just this side of the Kohl’s Ranch turnoff has a local note of interest, as one of those involved was a family member of one of our firefighters. Latest word is he is expected to make a full recovery. The spill was road oil and according to Chief Lockhart, the material was contained and is self-mitigating, unlike a gasoline or diesel spill. Cleanup is ongoing.
Rhonda McHardy was honored with the showing of her grand slam, ribbon-winning quilt at the Arizona Quilt Association Hall of Fame luncheon in Mesa a couple of weeks ago. Her friend, Cheri Short, joined her. In addition, Rhonda was named to craft a period dress for the depiction of Arizona suffragette, Frances Willard Munds. This will be on permanent display at the Arizona Capitol building. Congratulations, Rhonda.
It comes as no surprise, the outpouring of reaction, the sadness of a few, then dozens and comments of more and more dozens. Word came down that Donny and Olive were with Marcia on her last morning. That was fitting. Before the end of the day, it became evident the impact she had on this tiny town. In her more than 30 years here, she had welcomed thousands in to eat. She began with Tony and Janie at the old Landmark. New owners, new changes came, but Marcia remained the smiling, accommodatingly warm soul through the years. She dearly loved the old Creekside and, in particular, the people who came in — some just to see her. You could just feel that Marcia wanted you to be a part of her life. Now we know that her services will be at the LDS church at 10 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 12. It just won’t ever be the same around here ... and that’s another week in the Creek.
