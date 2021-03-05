We tend to buy a lot of cars over a lifetime, don’t we? I sure did; and it took forever for me to learn what to buy, and what not to buy.
The first car I ever “owned” I didn’t actually own, and wasn’t a dud. I joined an Air Force National Guard outfit when the Korean War broke out, served on active duty for three years, came home from Iceland in July 1953, and helped my brother Charlie restore an old ’35 Chevy four-door, which he then let me use while he drove another car.
That old ’35 Chevy ran like a clock, and looked brand new inside and out — until one snowy night in 1954. That night a drunken idiot roared onto the freeway through a stop sign and appeared just five feet in front of me. He (a) totaled the ’35 Chevy, (b) sent himself and his ’53 Chevy sailing end over end eight times, and (c) broke my neck, something (d) the hospital slightly failed to notice. As a result, my neck gave me trouble for 52 years, until (e) nature froze two vertebrae together.
My first dud was a ’48 Dodge. It didn’t need any help from a drunk; it fell apart on its own just before I reenlisted in 1955. I had no car until 1957, when I bought a ’50 Plymouth in Texas. It too would have fallen apart, but I luckily traded it in for a ’53 Chrysler, which gave me great service until just before I shipped to Japan in 1958, when I stupidly traded it in on a piece of junk called a Renault 4CV. That little tin can didn’t have to fall apart; during its first long distance drive, from New York to California, it used up 90% of its very short life. It was a rolling wreck when I shipped from Japan to Karachi in 1959, where I never drove it because the Air Force supplied me with two brand new pickups and a Jeep!
I sold the Renault in Pakistan for $357 when Lolly and I shipped home in 1961. Charlie had found a ’58 Studebaker for us, which I drove across the country to California, and then to Utah. Nice car. I traded it in on a sleek 1960 Mercury Comet, which I enjoyed driving on Okinawa for three years, and then traded in on a new ’67 Chevy Corvair with an air cooled engine. We took that with us to England, drove it there for four years, sold it, and bought a ’71 Toyota Corona, which I drove to Natchitoches, La. in 1973, where it rapidly fell apart as I attended college for a year and half, graduated, traded that piece of Japanese junk in on a nice new 1974 Ford Torino, drove to Port Arthur, Texas, taught chemistry in the local high school, and bought a new Ford Mustang to go with the Torino.
In 1983 we moved to Mesa, taking both cars. In 1985 I stupidly traded the Torino in on a gutless Mazda pickup, which was destroyed in a freeway collision. The insurance payoff went into a solid ’85 Ford Bronco II. When we retired and moved to Pine in 1998, I traded the Mustang in on a small ’98 GMC pickup and gave the ’85 Bronco to one of my sons. It is still running after 35 years, and so is the 2001 Chevy Tracker I bought to replace it.
Did all that teach me anything? Tell you all about it next week.
