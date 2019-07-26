Christopher Creek got a taste of what we have long been waiting for this week. On Monday around 4 p.m., the radar showed the Creek surrounded by strong storm cells on three sides. Thunder rolled and the rain started and stopped. Temperatures cooled 20 degrees, but the systems swirled around us and all those cells came together west of Promontory — miles away. Missed again.
The upside was there were no reports of lightning fires.
Tuesday and the rest of the week promised some greater chances for rains and the start of our long-awaited monsoon.
Coming up Aug. 10 is the ASU Sun Devils football scrimmage at Camp Tontozona. It will be our first opportunity to see the new artificial turf field that has taken two years to install.
It was billed as a pig roast. There was a deep pit, a half-cord of firewood, plus pork, turkey, elk and venison all wrapped in burlap. John and Kathy, Alex and Irma were the hosts at the Marksbury property. It rained, but nobody left. They came from the Valley, Payson, and all around — 150 of them. Many were folks we didn’t get to see very often. There was food for an army, but even at that, those arriving later in the afternoon found slim pickin’s.
The event was a smash on that Saturday, Aug. 7, 2010, yes, nine years ago. The new Landmark was just in the early stages of construction. And, Kenn, that was not my first pig roast.
The reason we recall that party is that it was scheduled half way between July Fourth and Labor Day. This year on Aug. 10 is another halfway event billed as the ASU/Camp Tontozona after party. Former Sun Devil powerlifting champion, Helen Groom (Connors at the time) is hosting this event. In addition to all the Maroon and Gold, there will be shoes and bags, brats, burgers, and dogs, the margarita machine, keg beer and whatever food you bring to share. Musicians will entertain and the enormous wide screen will be debuted. Oh, and there is sure to be popcorn. Consider this your personal invitation and mark it on the calendar.
A while back we spoke of a project to establish a legacy apple orchard in Payson. Creek resident, Larry Waltemeyer, and brother, Donny, have Treeland Nurseries down in Chandler. So, with all the facilities and expertise available, Larry’s part is to develop some trees from different varieties of apples in the area. They accomplish this with cuttings and woody stock from your tree. Should you have a variety you are proud of and know some background of your apple tree let us know. Now and throughout the month of August to be a part of this endeavor you can contact Larry or me directly. This goes for anyone in Colcord, Kohl’s Ranch, Tonto Village or anywhere in this proximity.
While we remain under fire restrictions, it is a mystery why there are calls for CKFD to respond to illegal campfires. This past week, one call was out on Colcord Road, another was on the FR 284, while a third was right here in the Creek! News from Station 51 this week is there are no current wildland fire deployments and there have been no local lightning fires thus far.
With great sadness we note that Eileene Kittock has passed away. Eileene was a great friend to all and a Christopher Creek resident up on Acorn Lane for many years.
All the Creek sends best wishes for a full and quick recovery to Peggy Young after her hospitalization early this week.
Dean Dodson has his clearance from his doctor to return to work. We know he is anxious to make the repairs on his wrecked golf cart before his next trip to the Creek.
By the way, Genny is still soliciting donations for the Original Purple Butterflies chapter of the Lupus Drive.
Thank you, Karen Lafferty, for dinner last week and the opportunity to inspect the progress on your cabin facelift.
A friend from down on Coffee Lane stopped by this week to pass the time of day. We enjoyed the visit and as he was ready to leave he gave me a letter to read. It was a promotion from a division of a big credit card company touting its student loan division. The letter began with “Now that you’re in college ...” — L R is 94 ... and that’s another week in the Creek.
