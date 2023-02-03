Last week, I told you that there is an online rumor that there are two “Chinese curses,” one of them being, “May you lead an interesting life,” and the other being, “May you live in interesting times.”

Neither of those so-called “Chinese curses” was originally spoken by anyone in China, but you can read a lot of online articles about them – if you like being bored.

