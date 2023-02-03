Last week, I told you that there is an online rumor that there are two “Chinese curses,” one of them being, “May you lead an interesting life,” and the other being, “May you live in interesting times.”
Neither of those so-called “Chinese curses” was originally spoken by anyone in China, but you can read a lot of online articles about them – if you like being bored.
As I also mentioned last week, our good old faithful can opener, bought in Sears in 1963, finally got a little dull, so I bought another one.
Trouble is, being Chinese, the new one didn’t do a very good job on its very first can, and after a couple of weeks I’d had it with the dumb thing. So I went to the same emporium and bought a different one, which didn’t do much better in the couple or three weeks we used it, nor did the one I bought after that one.
So, very leery of buying can openers – or anything else mechanical or electronic from a place that sold Chinese junk – I went elsewhere and found – TA! TA! – a place with can openers in it that said MADE IN USA. That one worked fine, and is still slicing cans open now, eight years later.
Talking about Chinese curses, however, there was one I read several years ago that you might like hearing. It was spoken in 1939 by Richard Halliburton, an author, adventurer, and – now – dead man.
So who was Richard Halliburton?
Born in the 1900’s, he did some writing in college, decided he could make his living by traveling the world and writing about it, and wrote a book in 1925 called The Royal Road To Romance, which I found in 1945 when I moved from the children’s library in New London to the adult library.
At age 13 that book, as dumb as it was at times, got my attention. I even thought it was funny that, angry about the way the people of India protected the Taj Mahal, built by Emperor Shah Jahan to commemorate his beloved wife Mumtaz Mahal, Halliburton sneaked into the grounds of her tomb at night and went for an illegal swim in her Lotus Pool.
Yeah, I know. I was stupid to think that was funny, but at 13 years old I didn’t have much brains. Anyway…
Halliburton, who had by 1939 written other dubious books, decided to prove his personal theory that the Chinese had first discovered America. How? By sailing a Chinese junk to California. So he went to China to have a junk built for him, and actually spoke a “curse” of sorts when the construction of his own personal Chinese junk was delayed by – quote! – “cost overruns, delays, errors, and . . . the primitive work habits of Chinese carpenters.”
His curse? “If any of my readers wishes to be driven rapidly and violently insane, and doesn’t know how to go about it, let me make a suggestion: Try buying a Chinese junk from a Chinese shipyard.”
Well, Halliburton was only talking about Chinese boats, but I think we can change his comment to read, “If any one of my readers wishes to be driven rapidly and violently insane, and doesn’t know how to go about it, let me make a suggestion: Try buying Chinese junk.”
And yes, Halliburton and his crew all drowned trying to sail a piece of Chinese junk to California.
Want to live an “interesting,” but perhaps short life?
