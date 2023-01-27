“Hey, Garrett!” you may well ask. “What does that title mean?”
I don’t blame you for asking. Here’s the answer:
If ever I have seen a false rumor that spread itself far and wide, it’s the online rumor that there’s a Chinese curse which reads, “May you lead an interesting life.” Allied to that is another one that says that the “real” Chinese curse reads, “May you live in interesting times.”
Trust me, all you have to do is enter one of those two phrases into your computer’s search engine, and you can sit back and read all the, (a) places that accurately state that there are no such curses; (b) places that explain where the rumor got its start; and © the even greater number of places with articles written about them as if they really existed.
However, we’re not going to talk about either of those bits of falsehood. Instead, we’re going to read about someone who really lived “an interesting life,” though a rather short one, the “rather short” part of it being due to a genuine curse which is characteristic of China.
“Oh?” You may be asking; “Is there actually some kind of Chinese curse?”
You bet there is! Ever bought anything mechanical made in China? Did you curse a lot when it quit working?
If it worked in the first place, that is.
Yes? Bingo! Real Chinese curse: “May you buy something made in China!”
I’ve done that. The first time occurred a few years ago when I bought a can opener because Lolly’s 50 year-old one, bought at Sears in 1963, three years after we were married, had finally gotten a little dull.
Actually, I had no problem with that; the poor thing had, after all, given us 50 years of service, so I retired it to its drawer in the kitchen, and started using the new one. Trouble is, being Chinese, it didn’t do a very good job on its very first can, and after about a month or so I’d had it with the dumb thing; so I went to that local emporium and bought another can opener, which didn’t do much better in the couple or three months we used it, nor did the one I bought after that one – in the same %$#@! store.
So, very leery of buying a can opener – or anything else mechanical from a place that sold Chinese junk – I went to yet another store and saw – TA! TA! – a sign with can openers on it that said MADE IN USA! That one worked fine, and is still slicing cans open now, nine years later.
Wanta live a REALLY “interesting life?”
Just buy Chinese!
Having said all that, I’d like to tell you the short life story of someone who did just that. Ever heard of Richard Halliburton, the world traveler, writer, popular lecturer, and guy who died young? He was one of my special heroes for about a year or two while I was 13.
Halliburton was born in the early 1900’s, did a little writing when he was in college, decided he could make his living by traveling the world and writing about it, and in 1925 wrote a book entitled The Royal Road To Romance; which I found in 1945 when I moved from the children’s library in New London and began using the adult library.
At age 13 that book, as dumb as it seemed at times, kind’ve got my attention.
More next week.
Have a good one.
