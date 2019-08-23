Over the last two weeks I talked about a training program I ran in Ohio. As it happens, I “met” another Air Force NCO there. Why do I put the word “met” in parentheses? Because I never actually met him. All three times he came into my office he was in and out so fast that I never even had time to glance at his name tag, so I never really learned who he was. All I can say is that he was the worst example of a Gloomy Gus I’ve ever seen.
One day, right after I arrived at my new base, a tech sergeant suddenly came whizzing into my office with a worried looking frown on his face and asked me a question I’d never been asked before.
“How much time in grade ya got?”
When I told him I had just made tech sergeant he eyed me dismissively and said, “Oh, well, yer outta the runnin’.” And off he zoomed.
Can you picture yourself doing something like that?
Zoom in! Say something dumb! Zoom out!
And that wasn’t the only time! Every time that character shot in and out of my office I just sat there in total amazement. I ended up calling him Sergeant Glum because if a name ever fitted anybody perfectly that was it! Everything about him said glum! The frown on his face, his body language, his gloomy voice, the downturned corners of his mouth, everything.
Anyway, about two months after that first “meeting” I looked up and here came Sergeant Glum again, sailing across the room. He stopped at my desk, frowned mightily, and said, “Hey, Garrett! How come ya never forget nothin’?”
“Huh?”
“How come you never forget nothin’? The colonel just chewed me up one side and down the other, and he kept askin’ me how come I forget so much if you never forget nothin’. So how come you never forget nothin’?”
I told him the truth. “Because I don’t try to remember everything.”
“What the hell’s that supposed to mean?”
I pulled out the file drawer in my desk and showed him the simple little system in it. I had put 12 monthly folders in it and 31 daily ones. Then I put sets of instructions about reports, or anything else I needed to do, into the folder for the month before it was due. At the end of each month I emptied the next month’s folder out on my desk and put everything into the daily folders so I could relax and just do my job day by day.
Zoom! Off he went, as glum as ever. No thanks! No nothing!
Want to bet he never used what I showed him?
But the funniest one came three months later, just after the air defense command inspection finished and the colonel heading the inspection shook my hand and had me promoted me to master sergeant. Two days later here came Tech Sergeant Sergeant Glum again.
As usual, he came stomping across the office to my desk, stopped, switched on his mouth, and left his brain in neutral. Eyes on my new master sergeant stripes, he said just two words and stomped out again.
“You cheated!”
Once again, I just sat there dumbfounded.
You know what? Although I never found out what his name was or where he worked, he must have been assigned to some section of the squadron; but I kinda sorta doubt that he really WORKED anywhere.
What do you think about that? Good guess?
