About a year ago I mentioned some accidents I had here in the states, but I sometimes wonder how I stayed alive during my days overseas. Why? Because I have driven in countries where some things the drivers did were nothing short of insane. Luckily, I managed to avoid one of them that could have ended my life 63 years ago.

I’ve already mentioned it: One night, just two weeks after I arrived in Pakistan in 1959, I was driving out to the military airport and the biggest, blackest, fastest moving dump truck I have ever seen appeared out of nowhere headed straight at me WITH ITS LIGHTS OFF! Had I not whipped off into the desert, I would no doubt have been killed.

