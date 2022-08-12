About a year ago I mentioned some accidents I had here in the states, but I sometimes wonder how I stayed alive during my days overseas. Why? Because I have driven in countries where some things the drivers did were nothing short of insane. Luckily, I managed to avoid one of them that could have ended my life 63 years ago.
I’ve already mentioned it: One night, just two weeks after I arrived in Pakistan in 1959, I was driving out to the military airport and the biggest, blackest, fastest moving dump truck I have ever seen appeared out of nowhere headed straight at me WITH ITS LIGHTS OFF! Had I not whipped off into the desert, I would no doubt have been killed.
The next day I asked the Pakistani clerk in our office what the hell that was all about. His scary answer was, “Oh, sahib! That is how those truckers always drive! They think it saves electricity.”
Never again did I go outside the city lights at night. If a plane was due in at night I drove out to the airbase during daylight, waited for it, unloaded it, and drove back to Karachi the next morning – alive!
You should have seen what American troops in Japan called “kamikaze cabs.” I was in a Tokyo cab in 1958 with two other men when one of them asked us, “Hey, guys. Ever seen what these kamikaze cab drivers will do if you offer them a 100 Yen tip?”
“Nope,” we both answered.
“Just watch this,” the idiot said, leaning over the back seat, “Hey, papasan. If you can get us to airport in ten minutes I’ll give you a 100 Yen extra.”
Oy! We went through red lights, around corners on two wheels, and across two bridges ON THE SIDEWALK!
And no! I never again rode in one of those cabs, which is no doubt why I’m here to tell you all this. PS: A hundred Yen was a whole 33 cents.
A year ago I mentioned some crazy accidents that happened to me here in the states, but I left out the very first and last ones I was ever in.
My first accident occurred in Connecticut 1953 just after I got my driver’s license at age 21. I was driving home one night on U.S. Route 1 when a car appeared just four feet in front of my hood, having come straight across the highway without stopping at either of two stop signs.
It totaled my car and broke my neck. The drunk, and his car, went end over end 6 times into an empty field; but he was basically unhurt. At the trial a witness testified that the drunk had left a bar in New London so plastered he could hardly walk.
My most recent accident occurred one morning in 1991, when a first year ASU student turned out onto Southern Avenue in Mesa in the brand new little pickup her father had given her in celebration of entering college. The traffic suddenly stopped far up ahead, I braked, and she ran into the heavy solid steel rear bumper of my ‘89 Bronco, damaging her nice little Nissan pickup’s front end and engine. Then the pickup behind her finished the job.
The poor kid not only lost her brand new truck, but she was the one ticketed for the accident, which wasn’t fair. She had no way of knowing that some dunce far up ahead of us was going to do a panic stop just as she was turning onto the road. I just hope a good lawyer got that ticket revoked!!
