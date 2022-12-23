Last week I told you that my first taste of “military life” began on Sept. 19, 1950, when I joined the 103rd Aircraft and Control Squadron, which was expecting to be called up for duty in Korea.
At first we only went to meetings on Saturday evenings, but I volunteered to be part of a small group that went on active duty early to get the outfit ready for a move to an Air Force base where we would train for Korean duty.
I had always been an active kid, one who spent as much of my summers, weekends, and evenings as I could out in the forests around New London, and I had become quite good at climbing trees, so a temporary assignment as a linesman, spent climbing telephone poles and the lofty radio tower supporting our radio antennas seemed like something that would be a breeze.
I will admit, however, that climbing to the top of a 125-foot-high communications tower, which was not provided with ladders, was a bit daunting at first. Not only that, but the “pole climbers” used to climb telephone poles required quite a bit of practice. However, with a little guts and a little time it’s easy to learn to do anything.
Pole climbers each have a flat steel rod that is strapped to your lower leg, with a 90 degree bend in it that serves as a footrest, and a short, sharp spike angling down below the inner part of the footrest. Added to that is a wide belt that goes around the pole and around your back.
Use of a pole climber is theoretically simple, but it can be very tricky if the pole is old, which ours were. You are supposed to stand at the base of the pole, slide one end of your belt around it, snap the two ends together, and slide the belt as far up the pole as you can get it, which isn’t far. Then you twist one knee to the side so that the spike at the lower side of your footrest is angled down at the pole. Then, raising your leg, you jam it into the soft pine. Lifting yourself up, you use the jammed-in spike to support you as you repeat the steps with your other leg, alternating back and forth – including first moving the belt up each time.
Trust me, it was easy enough to use those pole climbers, especially if you were as young and slender as I was back then, but climbing an old pole that tended to split off the section of wood into which your spike was stuck was – shall we say? – interesting. So, as a potential radio operator, I was quite happy when our wire stringing days ended, and highly ready to get in some training on how to use a key to transmit signals in Morse code.
No such luck! My next job, believe it or not, was an assignment as an MP, or as they are known in the Air Force, as an AP, or Air Policeman. So I spent the rest of my time at our beat-up old site in Groton, standing at the gate to the radar site, dressed in an olive-drab Army uniform, armed with an empty carbine, and guarding the entrance to a site that had been wide open to the public for at least 20 years.
