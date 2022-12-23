Last week I told you that my first taste of “military life” began on Sept. 19, 1950, when I joined the 103rd Aircraft and Control Squadron, which was expecting to be called up for duty in Korea.

At first we only went to meetings on Saturday evenings, but I volunteered to be part of a small group that went on active duty early to get the outfit ready for a move to an Air Force base where we would train for Korean duty.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.