As I have already said, my first taste of “military life” began on Sept. 19, 1950, just three months after North Korea attacked South Korea. I joined the 103rd Aircraft Control and Warning Squadron, Air National Guard, located across the river, which was expecting to be called up, trained, and sent to Korea.

I was selected to become a radio operator, but the first thing they needed were phone lines to connect up the command post and the radar site. So, I became a linesman, whose job was to run phone lines atop our fairly tall phone poles, or atop our even taller 125-foot-high communication tower.

