As I have already said, my first taste of “military life” began in a small Air National Guard site in Connecticut. It continued on a frigid November morning on Otis Air Force Base, Massachusetts, where our four stripe Section NCO found himself faced with training 15 radio operators. Our mission, you see, was to serve close to the front line, where we would use our radar set to vector aircraft toward ground targets in close support of Army units, or to identify incoming enemy aircraft and vector fighters up to meet them. So, he took us outside on a cloudy 22 degree November day and said:

“Okay, youse guys. Listen up. What I gotta tell ya is important.”

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.