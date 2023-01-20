Last week I told you how our Section NCO in the radio section doomed 15 radio operator trainees to weeks of hanging around outside in frigidly cold weather because he couldn’t figure out any way to get us trained as radio operators, but I escaped his dumb move by volunteering to become a baker, having worked nights in a bakery while in high school. Remarkably, the result was that I ended up two years later as a 21-year-old with a better understanding of the rough spots of life, and a distinct liking for the realities of military life, two things which have served me well.

Today, I’d like to compress the three years of my first hitch in uniform, and the 22 happy years that followed them, into a few words of advice and understanding which turned what started out as a nightmare into a 25 year career which I wouldn’t trade for any other 25 years.

