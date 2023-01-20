Last week I told you how our Section NCO in the radio section doomed 15 radio operator trainees to weeks of hanging around outside in frigidly cold weather because he couldn’t figure out any way to get us trained as radio operators, but I escaped his dumb move by volunteering to become a baker, having worked nights in a bakery while in high school. Remarkably, the result was that I ended up two years later as a 21-year-old with a better understanding of the rough spots of life, and a distinct liking for the realities of military life, two things which have served me well.
Today, I’d like to compress the three years of my first hitch in uniform, and the 22 happy years that followed them, into a few words of advice and understanding which turned what started out as a nightmare into a 25 year career which I wouldn’t trade for any other 25 years.
My first taste of “military life” began on Sept. 19, 1950 at a small Air National Guard site in Connecticut, and continued on to a frigidly cold November morning on Otis Air Force Base, Mass., when our four striper Section NCO who, faced with the need to get 15 of us trained to be radio operators, stood us outside on a cloudy 22-degree November day and told us to “get lost,” by which he meant that we should leave the radio shack, but stay in the squadron area in case he was called by the orderly room and told to send one of us over.
Why did he do something so utterly stupid?
Probably because he had earned those four stripes during WWII, when a promotion as often as not meant that you were called upon to fill the shoes of someone whose luck on the battlefield had – sadly! – just expired. That did not necessarily mean that later on, when assigned the duty of performing the more detailed duties of being in charge you could do it.
So what happened to him? Big job, little or no ability, complete and total failure.
It’s hard to criticize someone of small ability who has been placed in a position which is beyond his ability, and so he fails; but a year after the “getting lost” event occurred, the squadron was separated into two groups, one which shipped overseas, and the other which contained the rejects of our training days.
That’s right! That Section NCO was a reject!
And what about me? I had become a baker to get away from a lousy supervisor.
What I discovered, working there among the “lowly” cooks, bakers, meat cutters, et al, was that anyone doing honest labor, and doing it well, is as deserving of praise as he or she who fills even the most highly technical task – as long as he or she is doing the job as well as he or she can do it, and as long as the result is one in which anyone could take pride.
I also discovered something about the military which fulfilled a need that I have felt all my life: I have never accepted even the smallest task unless I intended to do it as well as I possibly could.
It all becomes simple when you don a uniform. The regulations and manuals clearly spell out both what to do, and how it should be done. Follow the rules and…
Bingo! Success!
That’s the main reason I served over 25 years in uniform.
