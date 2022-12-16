My first taste of “military life” began on Sept. 19, 1950, just three months after North Korea attacked South Korea. I was talking with my oldest brother, Bill, a month or so after that when he grinned and asked me if I could feel the “hot breath of the draft board” on my neck.
I was 18, and the memories of World War II were still strong in my mind. So like most young American men of that era I was ready to don a uniform and do my part.
“You think it’ll be long before they draft me?” I asked Bill.
“I wouldn’t start any long conversations if I were you,” he told me. “Why don’t you join my outfit and serve with some Air Force folks?”
Bill had served as an Air Force Tech Sergeant during WW II. “Your outfit?” I asked. “You’re back in the Air Force?”
“No. I joined the Air National Guard radar outfit over in Groton. Nice outfit. You’d like it.”
And so, one evening a couple of days later I found myself marching around the wooden floor of a large armory with a few dozen other new recruits who were learning how to drill. It was still what we referred to later as the “old brown shoe days,” so we were all clad in Army olive drab uniforms with circular brass-winged collar insignia showing that we were actually Air Force.
We only met each Saturday evening, and it was a couple of weeks before I actually began learning something other than how to march from point A to point B without falling over my own feet. Our fatigues, like our dress uniforms were still standard Army issue, the new blue uniforms and Air Force style fatigues still being many months away, but fatigues are fatigues so we were able to get to work.
They asked for volunteers to serve on an “advanced party” which would go directly on active service – with pay – and get the outfit ready to move from New London to Otis AFB, Mass., where we would complete our training before shipping overseas. Not being one to put off the inevitable, I volunteered and found myself on full time duty except for nights, when we all went home because our small radar site had no place to house anyone. The same was true of meals; we ate at home except for lunch, when we broke off work, headed for the local diner of our choice, paid for what we ate, and went back to work again.
The mission of the 103rd was to serve close to the front line, where it could use its radar set to vector aircraft toward enemy targets or in close support of Army units; or to identify incoming enemy aircraft and guide fighters up to meet them. I was assigned the job of radio operator because of my interest in and experience with radio and electronics, but it came as no surprise to me that they actually put me to work as a “linesman” because our radar building was at one end of a lengthy worksite, the command post was at the other end of it, and the site needed phone lines.
So I soon found myself donning a pair of pole climbers and climbing to the top of the telephone poles on our site, or up to the top of our 125-foot-high wooden communications tower, and running a maze of wires everywhere.
