As I mentioned last week, I put roughly 2,000 young men through basic training while serving as a DI, or drill instructor. The number would have been nowhere near that large if the Air Force had kept the standard 11-week basic training program, but it didn’t; it closed two of the three basic training bases and created a program in which incoming trainees who were going to attend a tech school only spent five weeks in regular basic, and received the other six weeks while in school.
So, my job at Sheppard AFB in Texas was much simpler than it had been on a regular basic training base. I merely taught the troops how to succeed in uniform, along with a few other things they had to know, such as rough and ready combat-style first aid. In fact, at times I felt more like a house mother than a DI for my eight barracks full of young trainees.
Basic military training is absolutely necessary; it is critical that young troops learn – and accept! – the military traditions and other differences from civilian life which will fill their days in uniform. Failure to do that is a guarantee that a military “career” will either be an unhappy one – or a very short one which ends with the imprint of a boot on a behind.
One thing I enjoyed regarding my days spent training young men, was the feeling that some of them were obviously headed straight for success; and even better than that was the fact that, while most DIs never see any of their men again, an odd coincidence gave me a chance to actually observe a percentage of my trainees after they reached their assignments.
The way that happened was that someone in Washington – no doubt some pencil pusher who knew nothing about genuine military life – got an idea for “improving” basic training; one which I have no doubt was tossed out soon after it was implemented.
What idea? The idea of replacing professional DIs, who were young, active, healthy men who had volunteered to train new recruits. Replacing them with who? With broken down old NCOs who were near retirement and thought they knew everything there was to know about everything
That change came when I was a three striper working in basic training at Sheppard AFB, Texas, in 1957. I tell you, I was shocked when those dumb old f — — ts began arriving. They knew nothing about teaching, which is what drill instructors do. Most of them suffered from the old 1920s Army mentality. I actually saw one of them who had spotted a young trainee with his hands in his pockets, and who thought a good way of breaking the kid of that habit was to yell at him for half-an-hour and then have him fill his pockets with rocks and sew them up.
Luckily, I saw what happened and rescinded that idiotic order before it filled the trainee with the kind of generalized hatred of military life it was bound to foster. Also luckily, I was told just a few weeks later that I, like all the career DIs, was being transferred out, so I could pick any school on base, attend it, and begin a new career.
Well, I wanted out of that now screwed up program as fast as I could get out, so I signed up for the shortest course on the base, the Air Passenger and Operations Course which many of my basics had gone through.
Next week: Surprise!
