As I mentioned last week, while I was stationed at Sheppard AFB in Texas in 1957 I put 2,000 men through basic training; and during those two years I met a young man named Randy Moss, who stood head and shoulders above all the rest.
Imagine for a moment how outstanding someone has to be to stand out as THE number one man in a group of 2,000 trainees. Truthfully, there is usually very little personal interaction between someone who teaches and any of his students. Imagine how even less interaction there is between a military drill instructor and just one man out of 2,000 young troops. Oh, sure; there’s a man here and there who stands out, but to stand out as THE best man out of 2,000 basics still amazes me many, many years later.
But that was Randy. Even as a basic trainee he stood out; and even now, after many years of friendship, Randy stands out as the best friend that I – or anyone else – ever had. So you can imagine how happy I was to greet that smiling face in Japan two years later when I showed up there in 1958.
I wasn’t the only one who had recognized Randy as someone special. During those two years a fine young Japanese woman named Akiko had found him, and was in the process of making him her own. I was glad to see that; those two were obviously made for each other.
But before I go on, let me tell you the tiny bit that I know about Randy’s before-the-Air-Force life. He was born in South Carolina, and while working in an ordinary feed store somehow managed to pick up an attitude toward work which, while it did not turn him into one of the perfectionists that few of us like, had imbued him with a work ethic that made him stand out above all those around him. If Randy took on a job you could be sure that it would be done on time, as well as it could be done, and with a broad smile.
I left Japan before Randy and Aki were married, but I at least had the pleasure of running them around in my car, even to and from 60-mile- away Tokyo a few times, to get the necessary paperwork in place to ensure that if we ever met again Aki would be an American citizen.
Randy and I wrote back and forth while I was in Karachi, where Lolly and I met and were married, but military life being what it is I’m hanged if we didn’t lose contact with each other during my three-part transfer from Karachi to California, from there to Utah, and from there to Okinawa. So imagine how happy Lolly and I were when I spent six months struggling to find an off-base house so that she and the kids could come to Okinawa, finally found one, and when Lolly and the kids arrived and we moved into our little place near the sea, guess who – miraculously! – our next door neighbors were?
Yes! Randy and Aki.
Lolly and Aki became “sisters” in the same way that Randy and I had become “brothers.” Randy and I each retired as master sergeants; I here in Arizona, and Randy in Vacaville, Calif., where he became manager of a Sears store.
We visited them, and stayed in touch, although mostly by phone, until Randy passed away eight years ago, and Aki quickly joined him.
Soon, however, we’ll all be back together again.
