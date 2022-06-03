Altogether, counting both bases on which I served, I put roughly 2,000 or so young men through basic training while serving as a drill instructor, or DI. That number would have been nowhere near that large if the Air Force had kept the standard 11-week basic training program, but it didn’t; it closed two of the three basic training bases and created a program in which incoming trainees who were going to attend a tech school spent only five weeks in regular basic, and served the other six weeks while in school.
So, when I transferred from Sampson AFB in New York to Sheppard AFB in Texas my task became much simpler; I just had to focus on teaching the customs and courtesies of military life, along with a few other things the men had to know, such as rough and ready combat style first aid. In fact, at times I felt like little more than a house mother, instead of a drill instructor, for my eight barracks full of basic trainees.
Basic training is an important part of military life. It is critically important that young troops learn and accept the military traditions and other major differences from civilian life which will greatly affect their days in uniform. Failure to do that is an almost certain guarantee that a military “career” will either be an unhappy one – or a very short one ending with the imprint of a boot on a behind.
Luckily, I only had to recommend three or four of my 2,000 trainees for discharge as incompatible with military life. Almost all my young recruits were able to accept the simple truth that, by its very nature, life in uniform has to be different from civilian life.
One thing I enjoyed about my days spent training young airmen was the feeling that some of them were headed straight for success. Even better than that was the unlikely event that, while most DIs never saw any of their men after they finished basic, an odd coincidence placed me in a position where I was actually able to observe a percentage of my trainees after they had reached their after-school assignments.
The way that happened was that someone in Washington – no doubt some pencil pusher who knew little or nothing about military life – got another idea for “improving” basic training; one which I have no doubt was tossed out soon after it was implemented. What idea? The idea of doing away with career drill instructors, men who had been drawn from among active, healthy, young volunteers who liked military service, and had volunteered to spend their careers training new recruits.
Replacing them with what? With broken down old NCOs who were near retirement and thought they knew everything there was to know about military life.
That change came when I was a three-striper working in basic training at Sheppard AFB, Texas in 1957. Suddenly, instead of meeting replacements for friends and coworker DIs who had reached the 20-year mark and were retiring, we suddenly began receiving old fogies arriving to “take over.”
Never have I ever seen anything like the mess which resulted. I only met six of the boneheaded old f — — ts who were supposedly going to be DIs, but not one of them had the calm, accepting temperament needed to help young men make the transition from civilian life to military life. All they knew how to do was yell, and none of them had been through any training on how to teach, which is what DIs do: They teach!
Next week: Disaster.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!