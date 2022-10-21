Last week, Vicki, the middle-aged woman who was the night shift manager at Diamond’s restaurant where I worked, told me how she and her 4-year-old niece, Claudia, and 9-year-old nephew, Bobby, found themselves trapped in the Barnum and Bailey circus tent when it caught on fire in Hartford, Conn. in 1944.
I left off at the point where Vicki and the two children had escaped the conflagration when a teenager cut a slit in the tent from outside and helped them out. I’ll let her continue:
“The minute we made it to the parking lot, I put the two kids in the back seat, got the car going and headed home – away from the fire and the screams of the dying – thinking I was done with it all. How wrong I was. The stories in the newspapers and on the radio were bone chilling.”
“The official figures said almost nothing about what a horror those minutes in that burning tent had been like. Officially, only 168 people died in that fire, and only 700 more were injured, some of them horribly burned; but those figures were low because many of the burned headed home without seeking treatment in Hartford, and the real numbers were much, much higher.
“Most of the dead were found in piles of humans who fell over each other, piles of screaming, dying humans stacked as much as three deep, with an occasional survivor found buried under the dead when the burning big top at last collapsed atop the dying, screaming people trapped under it.
“Some of the remains of the dead were so terribly burned as that heavy, wax coated canvas fell upon them that they were so badly charred, and so fractured, shattered, splintered, separated, and blackened by the roaring flames that it was impossible for the firemen, medical people, and police who dealt with them to tell one corpse from another.
“And so they did their best to group bones, flesh, and other fragments into what they thought were those of an individual. These were bundled together, numbered, and displayed for identification by relatives and friends. So were entire bodies, especially those of small children who had been trod down by the fleeing, screaming adults at the exits.
“And so,” Vicki, the woman who was telling me all this said, taking a tiny photo out of her purse and showing it to me, “we come to Little Miss 1565.
“You see, Tom, the owner of this sweet tiny little face has never been identified. Even today, she is still known only as Little Miss 1565. Most likely, I suppose, the adults who were with her in the flames that day died. You see, they may have adults who drove in from somewhere out of town and have never been reported missing or identified; or possibly they have been identified, but it wasn’t known that they had a child with them.”
She pointed at the small photograph.
“Just look at that face, Tom. Just look at it. To think of that poor sweet little darling, who must have been loved by someone as much as we all love our children, lying there in her cold grave, alone, unknown, and unnamed. That haunts me. It will haunt me as long as I live.”
