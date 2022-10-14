Last week, Vicki, the middle-aged woman who was the night shift manager at Diamond’s restaurant where I worked, told me how she and her tiny 4-year-old niece, Claudia, and 9-year-old nephew, Bobby, found themselves trapped in the Barnum and Bailey circus tent in Hartford, Conn. in 1944 as the huge canvas tent treated with wax dissolved in kerosene to make it waterproof caught fire and 7,000 people tried to escape.
I left off at the point where Vicki and the two children had just let themselves down to the ground under the stands from their second row bench in hopes of finding a way out under the edge of the tent. I’ll let her continue:
“The minute I finished making sure that Bobby and Claudia were all right I grabbed each of them by the hand and moved through 40 or 50 other people who were under our stand hammering with their hands on the thick, heavy canvas and screaming for someone to let them out. Some of the people, especially the men, were doing their best to rip the canvas loose from the ground, but having no luck. I bent down and tried pulling the canvas up, but it was tightly staked down.”
“From the other side of the stands the screaming had become so loud that it would have filled the air if it weren’t for the fact that the roaring, crackling sound of the flames rose even above the sound of screams. The smell of burning flesh now even filled the air under the stands, and I fought to keep my mind off what I would see if I looked through the lower benches of the stand, the upper benches of the stand now being on fire.
“Like a miracle, a sudden line of light appeared in the canvas right near us, and I turned that way and saw a teenager who had just cut a slit in the canvas from the outside with a pocket knife. He was just about to slip through the slit when he saw little Claudia, stopped, grabbed her up, and slid her through the tight slit. Then he did the same for Bobby, turned to me, and helped me out. I afterward read in the paper that that young hero had helped over a hundred people to escape before the flames reached that end of the tent – and then he barely got out himself.
“Outside, I grabbed the two kids by their hands and ran with them away from the tent to the parking lot as the screams of the dying people trapped near the exit filled the air. Once in the car, I hesitated not even for a second before I started it up and headed for home, thinking we had at last escaped the horror of that fire.
“It was not to be. The newspapers and radio reports for the next few weeks were filled with words and images that are so fixed in my mind that I will never forget them. The official figures stated that 168 people died in that fire, and that 700 more were injured, many of them horribly burned and expected to die, but those figures are low because many of the burned headed home in shock without seeking treatment in Hartford; and most of the dead were found in piles of humans who fell over each other, piles as much as three people deep, with an occasional survivor lying buried under the dead when the burning big top at last collapsed atop the dying, screaming people trapped within it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!