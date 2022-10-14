Last week, Vicki, the middle-aged woman who was the night shift manager at Diamond’s restaurant where I worked, told me how she and her tiny 4-year-old niece, Claudia, and 9-year-old nephew, Bobby, found themselves trapped in the Barnum and Bailey circus tent in Hartford, Conn. in 1944 as the huge canvas tent treated with wax dissolved in kerosene to make it waterproof caught fire and 7,000 people tried to escape.

I left off at the point where Vicki and the two children had just let themselves down to the ground under the stands from their second row bench in hopes of finding a way out under the edge of the tent. I’ll let her continue:

