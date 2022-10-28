Last week, Vicki, the middle-aged woman who was the night shift manager at Diamond’s restaurant where I worked, told me how she and her 4-year-old niece, Claudia, and 9-year-old nephew, Bobby, found themselves trapped in the Barnum and Bailey circus tent in Hartford, Conn. in 1944 as the huge canvas tent treated with wax dissolved in kerosene to make it waterproof caught fire and 7,000 people tried to escape the flames through an entrance blocked by lion cages and two large chutes intended to get the lions into and out of the tent.
I left off at the point where Vicki told me how she and the two children she had with her escaped the conflagration when a teenager cut a slit in the tent from outside and helped them out. She then went on to say:
“The minute we made it to the parking lot, I put the two kids in the back seat, got the car going and headed home — away from the fire and the screams of the dying — thinking I was done with it all. How wrong I was. The stories in the newspapers and on the radio were bone chilling.
“The official figures related almost nothing about what a horror those minutes in that burning tent had been like. Officially, 168 people died in that fire, and more than 700 were injured, some of them horribly burned; but those figures are low because many of the burned headed home without seeking treatment in Hartford, and the real horror was in the details.
“Some of the remains of the dead were so terribly burned as that heavy, wax coated canvas fell upon them that they were broken, charred, and fractured, and so shattered, splintered, separated, and blackened by the roaring flames that it was impossible for the firemen, medical people, and police who dealt with them to tell one corpse from another.
“And so they did their best to group bones, flesh, and other fragments into what they thought were those of an individual. These were bundled together, numbered, and displayed for identification by relatives and friends. So were entire bodies, especially those of small children who had been trod down by the fleeing, screaming humanity at the exits.
“And so,” Vicki, the woman who was telling me this story said, taking a small photo out of her purse and showing it to me, ‘meet Little Miss 1565.’
“You see, Tom,” she went on, “the owner of that tiny little sweet face has never been identified. Even today, she is still only known as Little Miss 1565. Most likely, I suppose, the adults who were with her died in the flames that day. They probably were adults who drove in from somewhere out of town and have never been reported missing or identified; or possibly they have been identified, but it wasn’t known that they had a child with them.
“But just look at that face, Tom. Just look at it. Just think of that poor sweet little darling, who must have been loved by someone as much as we all love our children, lying there in her grave, alone, unknown, and unnamed. That haunts me. It will haunt me as long as I live.”
I peered at the sweet image of a little blond haired girl of about 7 or so. She looked asleep, not dead, and I could see why the image of that tiny little face held so much emotion for Vicki. Even as a 19-year-old male who, like most boys in their late teens, wasn’t too inclined to be overemotional, I felt a deep dark surge of sadness fill me.
As of today, 78 years later, poor Little Miss 1565 has never been identified.
