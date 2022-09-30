What is it that makes some things we hear or read so truly sad? I don’t know for certain; but whatever it is, this story, one I heard when I was only 19 years old, was filled with it.

Having not gone to college for reasons we have talked about already, I was waiting for my Air National Guard outfit to be called up for the Korean War. So I was just four months out of high school in 1949 when I took a job at Diamonds diner in New London. It suited me to serve in a Guard outfit, rather than just waiting around for the draft board to send me one of their little notices, and I had always liked Diamonds, so I thought it would be fun to spend my few last few months as a civilian working in a very popular downtown diner which was always filled with the buzz of happy diners and the sound of the latest pop music. There, I met a very nice middle aged lady named Vicki who ran the night shift.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.