What is it that makes some things we hear or read so truly sad? I don’t know for certain; but whatever it is, this story, one I heard when I was only 19 years old, was filled with it.
Having not gone to college for reasons we have talked about already, I was waiting for my Air National Guard outfit to be called up for the Korean War. So I was just four months out of high school in 1949 when I took a job at Diamonds diner in New London. It suited me to serve in a Guard outfit, rather than just waiting around for the draft board to send me one of their little notices, and I had always liked Diamonds, so I thought it would be fun to spend my few last few months as a civilian working in a very popular downtown diner which was always filled with the buzz of happy diners and the sound of the latest pop music. There, I met a very nice middle aged lady named Vicki who ran the night shift.
Luckily, I was right. Of all the places I have ever worked, Diamonds, with the sound of Rosemary Clooney singing “Come on-a My House,” Doris Day singing “Bewitched, Bothered, and Bewildered,” and so many other hit songs, along with the quiet buzz and smiling faces of happy diners, was a great place to be on a summer’s evening in downtown New London.
I used to just love the way each evening ended. We were just a four or five minute walk from three movie theaters which let out around 10:30 p.m., and within 15 minutes of that time we were packed to the rafters. Then, about an hour or so later the buzz of voices slowly faded away, the juke box went silent, and Vicki, I, and the two waitresses, Janet and Peggy, began doing all the small things that said another long, happy day was in the bag and we could lock up.
However, I was coming out of the back room one night, headed toward the front door to make sure it was locked, when I almost ran right into Vicki who was staring at the calendar on the wall.
“Oops!” I said. “Sorry, Vicki; I need to slow down.”
“Not your fault,” she said,” her eyes on the calendar. “I hate this day.”
My eyes went to the calendar, and I saw it was July 5th. “You don’t like July 5th?”
“... It’s just that it always reminds me that another one of “those” days is coming — days on which I don’t want to remember the 6th of July, 1944. Surely you remember that date.”
She went on when I hesitated. “I guess you don’t know what I’m talking about, but nobody from up around Hartford, where I come from, will ever forget that date.”
“July 6th, 1944? I ... uh ... I don’t ... that’s not long after my family moved up here from New York, so I guess we missed whatever ...”
“Oh, no wonder you don’t remember the fire.”
“A fire? Here in New London?”
“No, in Hartford. You don’t remember it then?”
“Uh-uh.”
“I see. Well, just ignore me. I’ll be OK.”
“Sorry to see you feeling so bad, Vicki. I guess you don’t want to talk about it, though.”
“Actually, I think ... I think maybe I would. Maybe it’ll help me get rid of some of what I feel every year.”
She sat down at the counter on one of the stools, waved me toward another one, and spent the next 20 minutes telling me the saddest tale I have ever heard. I’ll try to tell it to you just as she told it to me.
