Back in January I wrote a column that pointed out any history class in our schools is forced, by its very nature, to be a broad general discussion of a multitude of facts.
I wasn’t trying to be critical, not at all. History classes are very different from classes like math or science, where facts are the central focus. History classes have to take a mass of names, dates, places, events, and numbers, and condense them into a broad general view of the past, focusing mainly on issues and outcomes.
As I’m sure you know, if you ever ran into a history teacher who adopts the terrible error of focusing on names, dates, places, and so on, thereby filling his or her teaching with questions of fact, quickly loses the interest of his students. Why? Focusing on facts turns what can be a highly interesting and illuminating subject into one of pointless memorization.
I had one of those teachers during my junior year in high school; he taught American history, turning it into the most thoroughly hated subject in the whole school. He rarely if ever spoke. Every day — every single day! — he passed out worksheets and we sat there filling them out. His tests, used over and over each year, were masses of questions about minor facts, and were just as boring and useless as he was.
Later in life, while stationed in England, where I had a great time teaching others how to teach, I had the privilege of taking history classes, including American history classes, from Professor Malcolm Robinson of King’s College, Oxford. What a difference! What an immense difference!
Dr. Robinson showed us that the importance of the facts of history is that they show us why events took the turns and twists they do, which — in turn — teaches us something about our ancestors, ourselves, and the beliefs, which underlie and control the flow of history.
Yes, we study history to avoid a painful truth: Those who ignore the lessons of history are doomed to repeat them.
Recently, while reading a book about the Civil War, I was appalled by the casualty numbers in some of our Civil War battles. At Gettysburg, for example, three of the Union units suffered 72%, 76%, and 82% casualties.
However, I was even more appalled by a chapter on flag bearers, where I read of soldier after soldier, some of them still just boys, dying one after the other as they bent down under fire, wrested their flag from dead hands, and were cut down by bullets after just another few steps. I was sorely troubled as I read of one case where six young men in a row died that way.
And then, as I read on, I realized something that explained why men die to “save the flag.”
I realized that if those six men had been Bob Pray, Earle LaFlamme, Rod McLeod, Steve Wawerczyk, Ray Collechia and Aaron Kahn, six of the men I served with side by side for three years in my first Air Force outfit, I had no doubt that I would have lifted that precious bit of rag out of the bloodied soil of that raging battlefield even if I knew that I would join my friends in death by doing it.
And so would you!
Why?
“... that we here highly resolve that these dead shall not have died in vain — that this nation, under God, shall have a new birth of freedom ...”
Abraham Lincoln, 1863
Says it all, doesn’t it?
Thanks, Abe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!