One of, if not the grandest legend in the Rim Country is the story of General George Crook and the military road he engineered across the Rim.
George Crook turned 43 years of age three months after taking command of the Military Department of Arizona on June 4, 1871. He came with nearly 20 years’ experience, having graduated from West Point in 1852, fought Indian wars in Oregon and California, and led Union troops throughout the Civil War. During those years he rose through the ranks to become a major general.
In Arizona the Apache raids on settlers became so fierce a new command of the U.S. Military was created for Arizona and early in the summer of 1871 General Crook was assigned the new department. His task was to confine and defeat the Apache bands that were causing havoc throughout the territory.
Crook saw that the army had the tribes pinned on three sides: on the east were forts Apache and Thomas; on the south were forts McDowell and Camp Grant; on the west were forts Verde and Whipple. He realized there was still a need to seal off the northern escape route up over the Mogollon Rim. That strategy would be helped by the development of a military road from Fort Whipple to Fort Apache along the Mogollon Rim.
Throughout his years in the Rim Country, General Crook came to be highly respected by the Apaches for his truthfulness, courage and straightforward dealing. They called him the Gray Fox because his full, sandy beard was sprinkled with gray hair, and his blue gray eyes seemed to pierce the innermost thoughts of the Apaches. He was keen as a fox, and they acknowledged it.
Crook was quick to recognize that the Apache people were not one consistent tribe but had different clans and even dialects. He further realized that his white soldiers could never track and defeat the Apaches in this rugged canyon country without the help of the natives themselves. So he enlisted willing Apaches to help him track down others, with whom they sometimes had feuds to settle. He even enlisted Indian scouts from the Pima and Maricopa tribes who were traditional enemies of the Apache.
Crook’s Aide d’ Camp John Bourke wrote of him (On the Border With Crook, pg. 108-113) “He was the first man up in the morning, the first to be saddled, the first ready for the road ... Our indefatigable commander who ... seated upon a good strong mule with his rifle across the pommel of his saddle, led the way.”
One incident speaks volumes about the humble character of General George Crook. He always rode a mule, which he knew gave him a steed of stamina and sure-footedness on the Rim Country trails and mountains. A scouting party had started out from San Carlos and the troops were ahead of the general. The troops came to a fork in the trail and left a soldier behind to tell the general which fork to take when he came along.
After a while the private on duty met a fellow who looked like a prospector approaching on a mule. It was the general, and seeing the soldier he said, “My man! What are you doing here?”
The private answered, “Waiting to tell that old (so and so) Crook which trail to take.”
The unidentified general responded, “Go ahead and join your command and I will tell the old (so and so) myself.”
On another occasion, a chief packer looking around for some helpers saw a fellow standing near a trail and said, “I say, old fellow, do you want a job?”
Crook asked what it might be and the packer replied, “At packing. I’ll pay you $40 a month and board.”
The general said he couldn’t accept without throwing up his present job, and the packer asked what he was working at.
“I am at work commanding this department just at present,” replied Crook.
Later the packer came to the general’s headquarters to apologize, expecting to be discharged. However, he was told to return to his duties, with a smile.
Crook did two hitches in Arizona and in retrospect he was described as one of the greatest generals of the Indian Wars. His role in opening up Arizona for settlement is legend. He was a frequent spokesman against the injustices of the government’s treatment of Native Americans and was respected by all who worked with him.
