Last week we saw that while it’s true that Lolly and I fell in love at first sight, it had nothing to do with our looking alike. Why? Because we don’t look alike. However, 61 years of marriage have shown us that we are very much alike in the ways we think and act. It has also proven that what we have is true love, not just some kind of physical attraction, which can admittedly create strong bonds, but can weaken as time takes its toll.
Yes, that evening back in 1959 when Lolly and I met was doubly amazing. It was amazing because it happened to both of us at the same time without even one spoken word; and it is still amazing 61 years later because it is as strong now – or even stronger – and has never wavered even slightly.
From the beginning, Lolly and I have never had even the slightest disagreement over anything. Never! Not even once! I suspect that when married couples have all those nasty disagreements we all hear so much about it’s because they each have different needs, and they quarrel when their needs conflict, or when they both want all, or most, of something or other. (Money?)
Yes, Lolly and I don’t look much alike, and for all I know one or more of the far-out psychological theories we hear so much about at times might even say that we are very different, but there are things we share that have welded us together so strongly that nothing ever has, or will ever, separate us.
We have, to begin with, very stable personalities. The Lolly that I met 62 years ago and married is the same wonderful woman that I still love today, and according to what she says I’m still the same old Tom I ever was. That doesn’t mean we’re stuck in the mud; it just means that we are both easy to get along with, and that we have remained the same two calm, happy, caring, thoughtful, moderately hard working, self-directed, helpful, and flexible people we were when we met.
As a result, from the first day we met, our focus has always been how much we could do for each other. For example, from our very first days together, each time we go shopping we are always looking for something to get for each other, which is one reason why my workshop out back has so many doggone power tools in it, and Lolly’s clothes closets may explode some day.
There are many things which have occurred during our more than six decades together which verify our belief that nothing will ever separate us. I thought you might like hearing about one of them, so I’ll mention it in passing.
One thing Lolly and I both love is spending a day at the beach, so while dating we often found ourselves at the embassy beach house. For some reason or other, there was never anyone else out there in that luxurious two story, four bedroom concrete structure by the sea. We always had the whole place to ourselves, but the only thing we ever used it for was changing into and out of our bathing suits, making a little something to eat or drink, watching the breaking waves from the balcony, and enjoying a happy day beside – and in – the Arabian Sea.
Nothing else ever happened. Why? Because we were both content to wait until after we were married. What does that say? It says that we loved each other, not just a very attractive collection of body parts.
