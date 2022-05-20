It is amazing enough that Lolly and I fell in love at first sight, but what is doubly amazing about it is that each of us fell in love without so much as even having heard the other’s voice or knowing a single thing about each other.
To this day neither of us can explain that incredible moment on the evening of Wednesday, Nov. 18, 1959, as my new friend, Sam McNutt, and I walked up a flagstone walk to a small house in the PECHS District of Karachi where Lolly and her friend Maureen Peterson sat together on their covered veranda.
All that either of us knows is that our eyes met, and before Sam could even open his mouth to introduce us we were instantaneously in love. We didn’t understand that moment when it happened; and whenever we have talked about it since then all we have been able to do was to agree that we will never forget it – and that we are, of course, eternally glad it happened!
However, we have been together for 61 years now, and you can’t live together that long without learning a few things. For example, we long since came to agree that if that precious moment had not occurred we would have fallen in love anyway. And we both agree we would have stayed in love, and stayed together no matter what came into our lives. Why? Because we are so much alike – and in so many ways.
Alike in what ways? In our looks, for example? Did we fall in love because we saw our own faces on someone else? In other words, did we fall in love with ourselves?
Far from it. If you have been reading this column long enough you may remember that when I was in Iceland I ran into an odd problem one day because I am rather Nordic looking, with straight hair that falls somewhere between sandy and light brown, full lips, rounded chin, V-shaped face, light blue eyes, light complexion, and a short nose with a rounded tip.
What problem did I run into? Some nutcase Icelandic saw me in my Air Force blue uniform, and came raging across a main street in Reykjavik, the capital city, yelling his head off in Icelandic as he waved an eight inch long Bowie knife around my head and shoulders.
I was with Eddie Malchinski, a buddy, who was also in Air Force blue. Eddie’s eyes almost popped out when he heard my reaction – which did very little to calm the nut down, I’m afraid. I just broke out laughing at all that ridiculous knife waving.
Dumb? Maybe so, but that’s what I did; I laughed until two large-sized Icelandic cops showed up, grabbed the nut under his arms, and hauled him off, calling at me to follow them.
Later, in the police station, I found out that he was a communist and was outraged at seeing what he thought was an Icelander wearing an American uniform. So I guess that when I say I have a rather Nordic face it must be fairly close to the truth.
Lolly, however, has dark hair, her beautiful brown eyes are so dark that her pupils don’t even show, and her complexion is a warm biscuit color under her usual sun tan. Plus which, her face is heart shaped and her medium length nose ends in a smoothly pointed tip.
In other words, we look nothing like each other.
More next week.
