An expression that makes a lot of sense is the one about “having your day in court.” Here’s an example. After paying for the installation of a water meter and two meter boxes on a lot, and paying 30 months of “minimum charge,” totaling in all around $1,150, I was notified by a water company that unless I started building within 60 days my meter would be removed.
Impossible! To build we had to first sell the home in which we were living, and we couldn’t do that just yet.
While signing the list for a meter I had twice asked, with four witnesses present, “What else do I need to know about this?” Twice, the answer was, “Nothing. Just sign the list.”
So I filed a formal complaint with a state regulatory commission for the return of my money because the regulatory commission decision that required the water company to create a waiting list included the 60-day requirement. When anyone signed the list for a meter it was incumbent upon the company to inform them of that requirement — especially me, since I had asked a question.
They should have been warning each person who signed the list, but they weren’t doing it. Then someone who needed a meter discovered that the water company should always have been pulling meters after 60 days, but wasn’t. He reported it, and so I received a notice.
Before the hearing, I did my homework, researching the record of the water company and refreshing my knowledge of contract law. On the stand at the hearing, I testified to what had happened in the water company office. I then offered to have our witnesses testify that I specifically asked whether or not I needed to know anything more. However, my sworn word was accepted and I didn’t have to call them.
I then pointed out that when I signed that list and the company agreed to install a meter it created an agreement that was a legal contract. It may have been a verbal contract, but it was a contract nevertheless.
In contract law there is something known as a “meeting of the minds.” It means that both parties to any contract must have the same understanding of its meaning, and that neither can stonewall by holding back any special knowledge he or she may have.
That doesn’t mean that if you don’t read the fine print you can yell foul, but if you — say — buy a used car from someone, are not told of a known problem, and are careful to have a witness to a statement made by the seller regarding its running condition, you can!
I next testified about another, very similar, violation of commission policy by the company. At which point the lawyer for the other side made my day!
“Well,” he asked sneeringly, “do you know of any other violations?”
When I started reading a list of 13 violations, he quickly said, “Well we don’t need to go into all that.”
I turned to the judge. “He asked the question; do I get to answer it?”
He actually chuckled as he said yes.
And then the owner chose to get on the stand instead of his manager.
BIG mistake!
I knew he was a lawyer, so I quizzed him on contract law, the meeting of the minds, and stonewalling.
Bingo! An easy win!
Outside, in the car Lolly told me she had never been so proud of me as she was that moment.
Ah yes! Some days feel really good!
But next week …
