I’ve already mentioned a time when Lolly and I watched in amazement as a four-door sedan careened past us on a busy city street with people hanging out of its windows and yelling, “Look out! Look out! Look out!” We then watched in horror as that car ran straight through a red light, collided with a car going through the intersection, veered to its right, took out several pedestrians who were crossing the street, and crashed through the diagonal doors of a drugstore on the corner.
That was 54 years ago, and I luckily do not remember the horrifying statistics printed in the paper the next day, so I am glad that I don’t have to tell you about them.
Luckily, we were not involved in that crash because I had immediately made a careful U-turn and was headed the other way before the actual crash occurred. However, one day down in Mesa, when Lolly and I were on the freeway in our little red pickup, a car in the outside lane rocketed by us doing over 75.
That was OK, but just a minute or so later, the same car, a small Ford something or other, came rocketing back at us, going backward almost as fast as it had been going forward. It rammed us so hard that we careened into the guardrail as the Ford sheered off all the sheet metal on the left side of my pickup, from just behind its left front wheel to just behind its cab. My left front door ended up embedded two feet into the Ford’s trunk, after which it spun around and hit the guardrail behind us and stopped.
Hardly able to believe that when all that nice red metal was ripped off my pickup it didn’t take any of my body parts with it, I checked to make sure that Lolly was OK, unstrapped myself, stepped down onto the concrete, and walked back to the other car.
Tapping on the closed passenger door window, I waited for the male passenger to open it, and then I asked, “Are you folks OK?”
His answer? “She hit the f — — — — n’ brakes!”
A nicely dressed driver, who had braked to a stop behind us, got out, walked over and explained, “A tread came off their right rear tire.”
By then a highway patrol officer had stopped near us. He walked back, eyed the remains of my pickup, stopped next to me, and asked me, “Are you all right?”
When I said yes, he eyed my door sticking out of the other car’s trunk, asked me, “Are you sure?” and doubtfully proceeded to pat my left side from my shoulder down to my knee.
Because my pickup’s left side was gone, and its right side had been destroyed when it rammed the guardrail, it was totaled. I used the insurance money to buy a nice new red 1989 Bronco II, which was later involved in an accident when the panic stop of a car up ahead of me, and the ability of the Bronco to brake fast enough to stop in time, caused the driver of a Nissan pickup behind me to hit the back of the Bronco, slightly bending in one end of its solid steel bumper one half inch.
The Nissan pickup was totaled. Its front end crushed inward to a 45-degree angle and its rear end destroyed as another pickup rammed it.
The Bronco is 32 years old now. It’s as solid as ever, and is still in the family. Crazy accident!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!