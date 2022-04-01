Last week I mentioned that one night after work in 1952 I and two other airmen stationed in Iceland were looking longingly at the locked steel door to Ration Breakdown, the warehouse containing all the luscious steaks and other goodies for the base. Just as a lark, when one of the other men said he would love to have a key to that door I jestingly said he should try his keys.
Both of them did that; but when they told me to try mine I almost had a heart attack when the key to our house in New London actually opened the lock, and I had to lie like a trooper so that they wouldn’t realize it.
Why lie? Hey! You know what would have happened if they’d had access to all that stuff? I’d probably just be getting out of Leavenworth.
Luckily, I quickly realized that a secret is something that only one person knows. So that key was never used!
The next thing like that which happened to me was so completely impossible that it still staggers me. During my first three-year hitch in the Air Force I worked for Technical Sergeant Dick Linden until some terribly sad news about his wife and child caused him to attempt suicide one night in 1953 in our Quonset hut in Iceland.
Lucky me! I was the one who came back from work at 3 a.m., went into the latrine and saw some thick liquid all over the cement floor; liquid which – with my poor color vision – looked like some ordinary kind of brownish goop to me. So I had the pleasure of looking over the door to a stall and seeing Linden sagging low on a commode, with both his forearms slashed to shreds by a sharp boning knife he still held. Picked up by an ambulance, worked on, and air evacuated to the States, he was never heard from, or about, again, except for the fact that he had survived.
I left the Air Force in 1953, worked in New London for over two years, re-enlisted with a promise that I would go to Andrews AFB, Maryland, reported to the main recruiting station in New Haven, irritated the station commander by refusing a commission, was shanghaied to Sampson AFB in upstate New York, got bamboozled into the Chinese Language program, escaped from that crap, attended GIS, a school on Sampson, came out as a drill instructor, was assigned to one of 11 squadrons, and then to one of six squadron sections, knocked on the door to my new section NCO’s office, heard a “Come in,” opened the door, and stepped into the office of ...
TSgt Dick Linden.
Now what are the chances of that? Consider all the things that had to have happened for me to be opening that door. Consider the fact that there were 867,000 men in the Air Force, hundreds of bases, and untold numbers of different career fields to which I could have been assigned. Consider the fact that TSgt Linden was now in a new career field too. What were the chances of my going back to work for the same man for whom I had worked for three years during my first hitch?
My estimate would be: Chances of that? Few and none.
But it did happen, and it certainly worked to my benefit. Under Linden’s guidance I became – so he often told me – a very good drill instructor, and I gained a love of teaching which served me well all the rest of my life.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!