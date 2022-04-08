Last week I told how, after working for Technical Sgt. Dick Linden for three years in my first Air Force hitch, I left the Air Force, spent two years in civilian life, went to a recruiting station, reenlisted, irritated the reenlistment office commander by choosing to stay a one stripe airman instead of accepting a commission as a 2nd Lieutenant, and was shanghaied to Sampson Air Force Base in New York instead of going to the base I had been promised. Then, after going to a tech school there I was assigned to one of 11 squadrons, then to one of its six sections, and ended up working for TSgt. Dick Linden, the very same man for whom I had worked for three years before, who – like me – was now in a different career field.
A coincidence like that is so far-fetched that it seems impossible, but it happened, and it certainly worked to my benefit because under Dick Linden’s guidance I became – so he often told me – a very good drill instructor, and I gained a love of teaching which served me well all the rest of my life.
And now I would like to tell you about two other very unlikely things which led to one of the happiest lives ever lived on this planet.
To be part of the lousy Chinese Language program into which I had been bamboozled during Basic Training – and then had to fight my way out of – I had to have a top secret clearance. Of the 275 men who got snookered into that program, I was one of only 40 OK’d for a top secret clearance after an FBI investigation of our lives.
Lucky me! Right?
Well, yes, believe it or not.
Why? In 1958, now an NCO, I found myself trapped on Tachikawa Airbase in Japan, the worse den of iniquity on the planet, a small base surrounded by block after block of bars and whorehouses; a place where many young airmen fell victim to every type and kind of problem imaginable. All I wanted to do was to get off that base and go somewhere – anywhere! – else; but when I approached Chuck Dunlap, a good friend in Personnel, about it, all he could say was, “Sorry, Tom. I can’t do a thing to help you. Two thirds of the NCOs on this base would like a transfer, but we’ll all have to serve our three years here, like it or not.”
I thanked him, and was about to turn and walk away when he said, “But, wow! With the career field you’re in, could I get you a great assignment if you had a top secret clearance!”
“But I’ve got a top secret clearance.”
“What? We’ve been searching the whole Pacific for someone in your field with one!”
So they checked my clearance. With the result ...?
On Sunday, 1 November, 1959 I landed in Karachi, 6,000 miles from Japan.
On Wednesday, 18 November 1959, a new-found friend who lived in our staff house, asked me, “Hey, Tom, how’d you like to meet a couple of nice British girls?”
And at 7:15 that evening he and I walked up a flagstone walk where, as soon as our eyes met, Lolly and I were in love – even before we had heard each other’s name or spoken a single word. It wasn’t like meeting someone new; it was like meeting someone we had always known, and had been searching for all our lives.
On 11 June 2020 we celebrated our 60th wedding anniversary, having never had so much as even the slightest disagreement about anything.
Meeting Lolly wasn’t just a coincidence; it was a God-given miracle!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!