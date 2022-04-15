One thing that characterized Air Force life was that it was one of movement from place to place every few years. The result was that time and time again we ran into a face we knew and spent some time figuring out where and when we had met.
The way that usually went was that there were quick mentions of dates and names of bases, and then one of the two men talking would say something like, “Oh, yeah! I remember you; you worked in ...”
However, while on Okinawa I ran across an NCO whose face was oddly familiar, but when we did the date and base routine we came up totally empty. However, something jogged my memory, I asked him where he went to school, and we laughed over the fact that he was the freckle faced freshman who sat in front of me during my junior year in a study hall period I spent in the auditorium because there were too many students for it to be held in a classroom.
We had never spoken a word to each other back in high school; and now, both in our 30s, we laughed our heads off about how changed we each looked.
The next coincidence that I’m going to mention was not only unlikely, it was life-changing.
When I arrived in Mesa from Texas I deliberately chose to teach in junior high. Why? While others found kids of that age to be a discipline problem, I enjoyed teaching them because they were still young enough to change, but were old enough to learn almost anything. Teaching kids of that age is like writing on a blank slate, and it can be filled with fun and learning — both for them and the teacher.
As it happens, during my entire life up to that time I — like most people — found IBM and its big, ugly, number-crunching computers to be boring. So when I found out that a neighbor worked at the same school I did, and we shared a ride across the Valley to our school, switching every other week, we rarely, if ever, discussed the computer class he taught.
I have never seen anything worse than the daily mayhem on the Valley highways — including madmen actually shooting at each other! — so ride sharing helped take a little of the strain off, and we even shared rides when we each taught a summer school class that first year. However, the next summer we found that our classes didn’t match; mine was in the morning and his was in the afternoon.
Then he said, “Hey, Tom! Didn’t you say you only needed three more semester hours of credit to get an $800 raise? Why don’t you take my class?”
So I took his BASIC Programming class and discovered that programming a computer not only has nothing to do with number crunching, but calls for language skills instead, which were right up my alley.
Result? I got hooked on computers at the historical moment that they were changing from ugly behemoths sitting in the corner of some business office to handy-dandy little guys that do things for us, things we would dearly miss if they went away. And when my buddy left the school I not only took over his programming class, but inside of two years I was teaching nothing but computer classes — and loving it!
What a colossal stroke of good luck! As the capability of computers grew, I grew with them. I watched, step-by-step, as computers wormed their way into our lives, forever changing them.
Especially mine! :-)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!