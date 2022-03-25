I’ve been blessed with good luck all my life, and have been humbly grateful for it. I was thinking about that recently, and it occurred to me how small the chances were regarding some incredibly unlikely things which have happened in my life, and what a tremendous effect some of them had on it. So I decided to tell you about them and let you see for yourself.
A very unlikely occurrence which I remember well is one I mentioned a few weeks ago when I was talking about the four wonderful summers I spent working at Ocean Beach in New London, Conn., which was a job in what truly deserved to be called a “teenager’s paradise.”
What unlikely incident occurred back then? Well, I had taken the lousiest job I have ever had, and thought I was stuck with it for the summer because in New London the summer jobs were always all taken by the time school closed. Purely by chance, I ran across a friend whose uncle had lined up a job for him at the beach, and my friend asked me if I’d like to take a bus ride out there with him. I said “yes,” went with him, sat there listening to his interview and thinking how lucky he was, and was totally amazed when the interviewer finished, turned to me, and casually asked me if I would like a job. Talk about good luck!
The next genuinely unlikely occurrence was something which happened in 1952 while I was stationed in Iceland. I and two other airmen who worked in the base bakery were sitting on the loading dock after work around 3 a.m., waiting for the night van to take us to our barracks several miles away.
Right next to the bakery on that long loading dock was the door to Ration Breakdown, the storehouse of luscious steaks and other good things for the whole base. We were always hungry after that long, hard night shift, and one of the other two men pointed at the steel clad door and said, “Boy! Wouldn’t you like to have a key to that door?”
“Well, go try your keys in it,” I replied, grinning.
“What for? What the hell chance is there that any of my keys would fit?”
“Hey! What’ve you got to lose? Give it a shot.”
So he tried his keys, and so did the other airman, who then said to me, “No luck. Your turn, genius.”
I got up, walked over to the massive door, inserted one of my keys, and almost fell over as the door lock clicked open; but then I did one of the few really smart things I have ever done. I relocked it, put my keys back in my pocket, and sat down.
“Hey!” one of them said. “What was that click I heard?”
“Oh,” I lied, chuckling and hoping they would believe me, “I just clicked my keys against the door to get your attention.”
They believed me, and not another word was ever spoken on the subject; but can you believe it? The key to our house at 220 Huntington St. in New London, Conn., unlocked a door on an airbase in Iceland! What are the chances of that happening? A million to one? Even worse?
So, what was so lucky about what I did?
I’ll tell you what was lucky: Thinking fast enough to prevent my friends from knowing that my key had actually worked. You know full well what would have happened otherwise, right?
I’d probably just be getting out of Leavenworth.
More next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!