Back in 1988, an industrialist in Holland, Mich. named Edgar Prince, traveled to Europe and saw a few rare places where restaurants around the edges of city squares had heated walks under their outdoor eating areas. This led him to suggest that Holland, population 28,000, consider installing a citywide “snowmelt” system for the often snowed-in city.
As former Mayor Al McGeehan put it, “Back in 1988, when the idea was first launched, it was rocket science to us. It had never been done before in the United States. We had no idea, number one, how it worked, or how we could hook it up to our power plant. We had no idea if it was going to work; and the biggest question was, ‘How much is it going to cost to operate it and maintain it?’”
However, considering the fact that the town received 75 inches of “lake effect” snow each year, three times the national average, Holland began work on the project. That made it the first U.S. town to install a “snowmelt” system.
I was living in Mesa and heard all the hullabaloo being made on TV about what Holland had done, but naturally enough it was not a subject of great interest to me here in Arizona. However, when a male/female newscaster duo said that the small city of Holland had done a “world first” I knew it was just typical TV BS.
Why?
In 1952 the Air Force shipped my 198-man Air National Guard outfit overseas to Iceland, where we spent 12 balmy months setting up a radar site, which became part of the DEW Line, or Distant Early Warning Line, intended to warn Washington should those sneaky Russian Communists aim a missile at us over the North Pole.
How would I describe Iceland? Simple: cold, barren, and snow-covered. Which I think explains why my mouth dropped open the first time I went to Reykjavik, the capital city, and saw that the roads, sidewalks, and even the large grassy area in front of the government building were completely free of snow, which had doggone near buried 40-mile distant Keflavik Air Force Base, where I was stationed.
“How in hell did they manage this miracle?” I asked myself, amazed. And when I did some research and found the answer, I was even more amazed.
You know what those Icelanders began doing 114 years ago in 1907? They began digging into the soil and rocky slopes above Reykjavik and tapping into the hot springs heated by the volcanic nature of the island, which isn’t called “The Land of Fire and Ice” for nothing. They then began laying large pipes into Reykjavik, insulating them with natural turf and soil, and heating, not just their streets and sidewalks as the folks in Michigan did 81 years later, but by 1927 they had heated every building and home in Reykjavik as well, which had a population of 60,000 at the time I got there.
Did the system work well? You bet it did! And still does! In fact, I met an Icelandic girl while there, and while visiting her home felt it was a bit warmer than I liked houses to be.
And that’s not all the Icelanders have done. They generate 99.6% of all their electricity in large and small geothermal power plants. And get this! Even back when I was there, many towns and villages — including tiny Keflavik — had an indoor naturally heated swimming pool.
Boy! Did I love swimming in that nice warm swimming pool during that cold snowy winter!
