The word “we” in the title of this week’s column stands for every man, woman, and child in this great land of ours; and the word “present” refers to one we all received on a Christmas Day long ago, without which there is a good chance there might never have been a United States of America for all of us to be so proud of and grateful for.
Something has slowly dawned on me over the years since I began reading the history of this grand old land of ours. If you read that history as it was written in its day, instead of reading the history books used in our schools, the story can be very different.
Too many history books used in schools present what happened in the past as if it were somehow inevitable. It wasn’t, you know. All that would have been needed for many critical turning points in our history to have ended very differently would have been a small change in the situation, or — more importantly as far as what we are going to talk about today — the absence of just one individual.
We’ve all seen the painting of Washington crossing the Delaware River on Christmas Eve 1776, but I’m willing to bet that back when we graduated from high school not one in a hundred of us, perhaps not even one in a thousand — including me, of course — could have explained just why that trip in an open rowboat held such great meaning for the people of that day.
What is so often missing from the history books in our schools about any event is an honest summary of the situation at that point in time. The plain truth about the Revolution is that in December 1776 it was coming unglued. Our citizen soldiers, hastily called from their homes to take up arms, and mainly equipped with their own muskets, which almost always lacked the bayonets necessary for close fighting, simply could not prevail in a prolonged contest against better armed professional soldiers. The result was series of disastrous defeats.
In 1776, Washington and his brave volunteers were first driven right off Long Island. They then fought a series of losing battles on Manhattan Island, culminating in the loss of 2,900 men at Fort Washington. Our tiny army then fled across the Hudson River to Fort Lee, New Jersey, on the opposite shore.
Just four days later, the British forces attacked across the Hudson to take Fort Lee, the plan being to trap Washington and his rapidly thinning army between the Hudson and Hackensack Rivers. Only by abandoning Fort Lee was General Nathanael Greene, commander of the fort, able to get his men out and across the only bridge over the Hackensack River.
However, in abandoning the fort, General Greene lost 50 cannons, large stores of ammunition, 1,000 barrels of flour, and vast quantities of other supplies. On top of that, it appears that roughly 170 soldiers deserted, including a dozen who were found lying around drunk within the abandoned fort.
The state of the Revolution at that moment, even as seen through the eyes of George Washington, is revealed by the fact that after the fall of Fort Lee an urgent message from Washington reached the Continental Congress in Philadelphia. In that message, he warned Congress that Philadelphia would most likely be the next British target. The members of Congress were shocked to learn that they, themselves, might have to flee to escape capture!
See you next week.
