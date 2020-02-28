Traveling from west to east on General Crook’s Military Road (Forest Road 300) presents the discovery of multiple points of interest including several storied graves. One of them, on the border between the Coconino and Sitgreaves National Forests, is that of Gottlieb D. Bantz, trapper.
As you drive beyond the East Verde River canyon and the General’s Springs you pass under the great steel structures bearing electrical power from Glen Canyon Dam. They look like giant kachina gods, their arms outstretched as they dance their way over the Mogollon Rim and down through the Tonto Basin, taking power to the Valley of the Sun.
The border between the two national forests is marked by Leonard Canyon. It is named after a sheep rancher who ran a trading post on the Navajo Reservation in the 1870s.
We are on the lookout for a small sign on our right that identifies the “Babe” Haught Trail.
Anderson Lee “Babe” Haught was the guide for author Zane Grey and told Grey the story of the Pleasant Valley War and other tales of the Rim Country that were romanticized in Zane Grey’s novels. It was a primary trail for pioneers living under the Mogollon Rim.
Just past the Haught Trail and just before the Leonard Canyon, on our right is a raised grave. About two feet off the ground, the gravesite is surrounded by a neat pile of rectangular stones. At knee high they look like all the other stones in the area and the grave is easy to miss.
Once it comes into focus, one is sure that it is a grave, and one end of it is a crude stone on which is scratched “G. D. Bantz Oct. 6th, 1895.”
His story is simple — and pitiful. He was a trapper and spent much time on the Rim. On that fateful autumn day a storm was coming and Bantz was in a hurry to get off the Rim before it hit.
He followed a familiar trail that crosses the Crook Road and then heads down the Haught Trail. He was driving his two loaded burros and to hurry them along he took his shotgun by the muzzle, ramming the stock against one animal’s rear. It discharged and killed Mr. Bantz. One must say, “Not too smart.”
The burros continued down the trail until they came to the Louis Pyle ranch at Bonita Creek. Pyle and his men realized the mules were without their owner and followed the trail back up the Rim where they found the old trapper. They recognized him since he was familiar to everyone in the area. They buried Mr. Bantz where he fell.
At this point the old military road will pass by Woods Canyon Lake and junction with Highway 260 at Fulton Point. Therein lies one of the great legends of the Rim Country and we will look at that in my next article, “The Murdered Sheepherder.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!