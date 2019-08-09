I arrived back in the States from Okinawa in 1966 to take over an on-the-job-training program for an air defense command squadron.
When I looked at the number of men in the outfit and the percentage of them who were still on OJT I could see that the program was a mess. Nevertheless, I settled into my one man office and prepared to take a nice break from the madhouse I had been part of as the conflict in Vietnam grew from a guerrilla action to a full scale war.
“Garrett,” I said to myself, “this job is going to be a cinch. Just latch onto this OJT program, see what’s wrong with it, get it fixed, and lean back and enjoy that fifth stripe you just pinned on.”
It didn’t really take much to straighten up the mess I found. In 60 days things were running fine. Then, just as I was getting ready to relax because everything was moving right along, I got called into the commander’s office.
“At ease, Sgt. Garrett,” our commander, a lieutenant colonel, said after I had saluted and reported.
“Thank you, Sir,” I said, eying him as he frowned up at me from his desk chair, a seat — I had heard through the grapevine — he liked a great deal less than the one in the F-101 fighter aircraft whose cockpit he also occupied as part of his job.
He pointed at a sheet of paper on his desk. “I see that Base Training has given your OJT program an outstanding rating.”
“Have they, sir?” I asked. “That’s great!”
“Yes, it is. Yes it is.”
Oddly enough, he didn’t sound too happy. He frowned slightly as if trying to make up his mind about something. Then he said, “Sgt. Garrett, I want you to move across the hall into maintenance training and run both it and your OJT program.”
“Yessir,” I said, a bit mystified.
“I’d like you to get maintenance training running like your OJT program.”
I frowned slightly. “But, sir, isn’t Senior Master Sergeant (bleep) in charge of that office?”
“Senior Master Sergeant (bleep) will continue to nod over his newspaper all day as he does now. You will run the program. And Captain (bleep) will fly his aircraft and stay out of your office. You will report directly to me.”
So I took over maintenance training, both for our squadron and for two small satellite bases. I knew nothing about maintenance training. Unlike OJT, where a man has a training record listing the general skills and knowledge he needs to acquire, a record maintained by his immediate supervisor, maintenance training is a continuation of the formal training he received in tech school.
In tech school a man may be trained as — say — a jet engine mechanic. In maintenance training on his new base he is then trained on the specific engine of the aircraft he is servicing. His supervisor cannot sign him off on that; he has to pass written tests, usually created as a cooperative task by his duty section and the maintenance training office.
And God help both of them if some trainee screws up an engine!
A bit different from OJT, I’m afraid.
And so I began my education into a new field of training. The first thing I had to do was to find out what was wrong with the program. Until I knew that, how could I fix it?
Next week. Oh boy! What a mess!
