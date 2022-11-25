Agatha Christie finished writing her very first book, “The Mysterious Affair at Styles” in 1920. In it, almost at its very end, her great detective, Hercule Poirot, is talking with Hastings. As they speak, it turns out that Poirot had deliberately allowed a man to be arrested and tried for a murder he had not committed, certain that evidence would show up during the trial which would point to the real killer. Hastings is shocked that he would take such a chance with a man’s life. Poirot points out that if he had not uncovered the true murderer the man and his wife would never have gotten back together, and – he adds – “The love of one man and one woman is the greatest thing in the world.”

Those words were written in 1920, over 100 years ago, and they reveal one reason Agatha Christie’s works have been read by even more people than have read the Bible, and why so many of the solutions of murder cases in her books have such a ring of truth. She had the ability to see the truth, to know what is truly important in life, and to put it in writing.

