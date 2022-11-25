Agatha Christie finished writing her very first book, “The Mysterious Affair at Styles” in 1920. In it, almost at its very end, her great detective, Hercule Poirot, is talking with Hastings. As they speak, it turns out that Poirot had deliberately allowed a man to be arrested and tried for a murder he had not committed, certain that evidence would show up during the trial which would point to the real killer. Hastings is shocked that he would take such a chance with a man’s life. Poirot points out that if he had not uncovered the true murderer the man and his wife would never have gotten back together, and – he adds – “The love of one man and one woman is the greatest thing in the world.”
Those words were written in 1920, over 100 years ago, and they reveal one reason Agatha Christie’s works have been read by even more people than have read the Bible, and why so many of the solutions of murder cases in her books have such a ring of truth. She had the ability to see the truth, to know what is truly important in life, and to put it in writing.
Anyone who doubts that she was truly the most popular writer who ever lived has only to look at the numbers. She wrote 66 detective novels and 14 short story collections, most of them starring one or the other of her two most popular fictional detectives, Hercule Poirot and Miss Marple. She also wrote several plays, one of which has had the longest run ever known anywhere in the world. It is called “The Mousetrap,” and it ran for 68 years in London’s West End from 1952 to 2020, when the theater had to be closed down during the COVID-19 epidemic. I am happy to be able to say, however, that it re-opened May 17, 2021, and is still running again.
As if that weren’t enough, she also wrote six romance novels under a different name: Mary Westmacott. If romance novels interest you, you can get all six of them in a single omnibus volume. I have that omnibus because I made up my mind long ago to get all of her books, but love stories not being my favorite reading, I have yet to get around to reading them.
Anyway — y — y — y.
The point of all this is that I genuinely consider Agatha Christie to have been, not just a great detective mystery writer, but a very perceptive person. Just go back one minute and reread what she had Hercule Poirot say: “The love of one man and one woman is the greatest thing in the world.”
You can agree or disagree with that, of course; we each have a right to our own opinions about anything. However, when you read those words in the context of the novel it is quite easy to see that Agatha Christie intended that the reader see Hercule Poirot in a very good light as a result of his statement, and I personally saw him that way as I was reading the book.
So what?
Obviously, taken in its context, that statement reflects the thinking of the person who wrote it; and that says something about Agatha Christie. It clearly shows that even though she wrote about crime, and became the most popular writer who ever lived, she kept her personal focus on the positive things of this old world.
