A few months ago, as we talked about George Washington at the Battle of Trenton, I wondered if anyone else knew as little about the real George Washington as I did until a few years ago, when I discovered Henry Cabot Lodge’s two volumes, “George Washington.”
Before that, my image of him came from sources that I now know fall far wide of the mark in attempting to portray the Washington that the people of his time knew. Refreshingly, Lodge captures the real George Washington, a tall, muscular, courageous young woodsman who was a man of his time and place.
The trouble with any portrayal of figures of historical significance is that an author may exaggerate some aspects of the person being portrayed, while underplaying others.
In Washington’s case we see a textbook example of that in his very first biography, written by Mason Locke Weems in 1800, just three years after Washington’s death. Whatever motives — admirable or otherwise — may have motivated Weems, an ordained minister who doubled as a book writer and salesman, there is no question that his multiple departures from reality have done great harm to the image of the founder of our nation; first of all because so much of what he wrote was untrue, and secondly because so much time has been wasted by later authors in trying to correct the image Weems created, an image which overshadows a man of action and determination with a truly brilliant mind.
Another problem created by some biographers of Washington is their determined effort to depict him as the “strong silent” type. Nonsense! In his later days Washington wisely stayed out of endless arm waving debates that generated more heat than light, but both then, and when he was younger, if he had something worth saying, he said it!
For example, Washington, as a colonel in the Virginia militia led some of the earliest clashes between the French and English, and so he knew full well that the military tactics of the open battlefields of Europe would not prevail against the French and their Indian allies in the forests of North America. His successful foray against the French with colonial volunteers had proven that.
However, when he returned to Virginia and learned that Parliament had decreed that any officer holding a king’s commission, no matter how low his rank, outranked all provincial officers, he flatly refused Governor Sharpe’s request that he serve under the control of the king’s officers who came with General Braddock. His blunt response was that the governor must “entertain a very contemptible opinion” of his value if he thought that he would serve under some junior officer because of such a decree.
However, when Braddock showed what he thought of Washington’s ability as a soldier by offering him a commission on his staff with the rank of colonel, he graciously accepted, and if Braddock had followed Washington’s advice when they reached the forests and Indians began to fire from cover at British troops who were being shot to pieces as they formed up into platoons, all might have been well. However, Braddock didn’t take his advice, so the British troops first huddled together, and then broke and fled in a wild rout, even though Washington flung himself headlong into the fight, rode up and down the field, spurred on his experienced Virginians, had two horses shot out from under him, and took four bullets through his coat trying to stay the tide of disaster.
That, you see, was the real George Washington.
