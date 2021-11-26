Last week I told you that when Daddy died during the Depression we lost the house, and poor Mom had to take on the job of raising four boys and doing all the housework without some important things she’d had before.
• Instead of a spacious refrigerator she now had to crowd everything into a tiny little icebox.
• Instead of a nice gas range she had to cook on, she had an old coal range which even then was an antique.
• Instead of a furnace in the cellar, all she had to heat our apartment was the coal range in the kitchen, and one small carry-around kerosene heater for everywhere else.
• Instead of a washing machine, she had to scrub the clothes for five people, three of them adults, on a scrubbing board sitting in a deep washtub. Then she rinsed them in another large washtub and wrung them out by hand, carried large baskets of clothes up the stairs to the top of our backyard and hung them on the clotheslines, where they often froze solid in winter.
Nevertheless, do you know what she did all day as she slaved for her four boys? She sang like an angel. One after one, she sang the popular songs of her childhood back in the 1890s.
She sang songs like “Home Sweet Home,” “On the Sidewalks of New York,” “The Band Played On,” “Break the News to Mother,” “Sweet Rosie O’Grady” and “Bicycle Built For Two.”
One I really liked was “The Band Played On.” Here, sing it with me:
“Casey would waltz with the strawberry blonde
“And the band played on.
“He’d glide ’cross the floor with the girl he adored
“And the band played on.
“His brain was so loaded it nearly exploded;
“The poor girl would shake with alarm.
“He married the girl with the strawberry curls
“And the band played on.”
One day I went to the Victory Theater, and there was — of all things! — a movie called, “The Strawberry Blonde.” In it a young man, played by Jimmy Cagney, fell head over heels in love with a girl with strawberry blonde hair — Rita Hayworth. Sadly, she fell for someone else, but Cagney met another girl — Olivia de Havilland — and found real happiness.
I sure loved that movie — and that music!
When Mom sang, the music was always beautiful, but I suspected she sometimes changed the words because she didn’t want little Tommy to hear them. Then one day when I was 4, I was out of sight playing with some stuff under the kitchen table, and I happened to hear the real words to a war song about a dying soldier:
“Just break the news to mother,
“she knows how much I love her
“And tell her not to wait for me
“Cause I’m not coming home;
“Just say there is no other
“can take the place of mother.
“Then kiss her dear,
“sweet lips for me,
“and break the news to her.”
Oh, boy! Did the tears come when I heard those words!
However, I quietly sneaked out from under the table, Mom never knew I had heard them, and though it doggone near broke my heart every time she sang that song with happier words, I never let on I knew the real ones.
I love music. I have loved music for as far back as I can remember. It’s just one more thing that I can thank Mom for when I see her again.
Which at my age — 89 — shouldn’t be too long from now, right?
