Ever heard of The Perils of Pauline, the serial films made around 1914 in which the heroine got into and out of some of the worst situations imaginable? Well, I ran into two of those in real life while I was in Karachi, where my duty was to unload and reload all Air Force aircraft arriving at Mauripur Pakistan Air Base. That’s why I call these two short columns The Terrors of Tommy.
One afternoon I wasn’t feeling too well as I drove out to the airbase. Why? Just Listen!
“Tom,” the embassy doctor had told me three weeks earlier, “the reason you’re suffering from severe diarrhea and cramps is that you’ve contracted amoebic dysentery. I can give you something which will help with the diarrhea and cramps, but I am afraid that there is no cure for what you have.”
“What? No cure?”
“No. Sorry. I could give you an antibiotic for most kinds of diarrhea because they’re caused by bacteria; but amoebic dysentery is caused by amoeba, and anything that will kill the amoeba will kill you.”
So when a cargo aircraft arrived that day I was glad it only contained 11,000 pounds of cargo instead of the usual 25,000, and I paid almost no attention to the fact that someone over in Dhahran had tied down three small wooden crates of something in a rather odd way. Most of the cargo was tied down in two long piles, but in between the two piles, and at the end of each of them, was a small flat wooden crate, each weighing 87 pounds.
“What the hell is this stuff?” I asked myself as I carried the three crates down to my Jeep one at a time and put them in the back seat. They were addressed to the embassy and were classified secret on the manifest, but that’s all it said, “3 pieces secret cargo.”
So I piled the three crates atop each other, got the aircraft unloaded, hopped in the Jeep with them and the manifests, and drove back to the embassy. There, I carried each one up the stairs to the Marine security guard, stacked them up, and went to tear off a manifest for him to sign. To my surprise, a red edged SPECIAL HANDLING label fell out of the stack of manifests.
And what did it did it say in large red letters?
DO NOT PLACE BOXES WITHIN 20 FEET OF EACH OTHER!!
Wow! You should have seen the two of us getting those boxes moved!
As I explained to the Marine, the SPECIAL HANDLING label should have been on the top of the manifests, not stuck inside them, but some idiot had obviously torn off the top manifest — and the label —and had just stuck it inside the rest of them.
I suppose you can guess what I learned when I went to the embassy doctor again because I was feeling rather odd. The medic took off my small black dosimeter, something all military people wore in those days, went to read it, and said, “Hey, doc, this dosimeter has taken such a high dose of radiation that I can’t read it!”
Uh-oh!
Three weeks later when I went in for my third checkup, the doctor gave me an odd look as he said, “They’re gone!”
“What do you mean, THEY?” I asked, wondering which body parts I had lost.
“The amoeba. There’s no trace of them.”
“Oh! Whew! Well, that’s good, isn’t it?”
“Yes, but ...”
What can I say? Obviously the radiation killed the amoeba, but it didn’t kill me — at least not as of today, 61 years later at age 90.
And yes, there’s a big smile on my face right now.
