Ever heard of The Perils of Pauline? They were serial films made around 1914 where the heroine got into and out of some of the worst situations anyone has ever conceived. I’ve never seen any of them, but I’ve heard plenty about them, and you probably have too.
I did, however, see just one example of that type of serial. I was 11 when we moved from New York to New London, and purely by coincidence I ran across a small little theater, saw what was playing, dropped in to see it, and saw the one and only serial episode I’ve ever seen.
The serial’s name was the Green something or other, I think, but I definitely could be wrong; it was 80 years ago. What I do know, however, was that it began by showing how the previous episode had ended. I watched as the hero fought with the bad guy as the open convertible car they were in headed toward the edge of a cliff. At the last minute, the bad guy punched the hero in the nose, jumped out of the car, and stood laughing as it fell 400 feet into a canyon and exploded.
“Well,” I thought to myself, “goodbye one hero.”
Uh-uh! The film then reeled back to that punch in the nose and showed the hero falling into the back seat as the bad guy jumped out to safety, just as it had happened before; but as the car fell the hero dove out, pulled the ripcord on a parachute, and glided safely to the ground below.
I’ll have to admit it. That parachute struck me as somewhat miraculous; but what the heck? It saved the hero, didn’t it? And that was good, right?
All of which brings me to a time in Karachi during which a few of the weeks I spent loading and unloading aircraft were very much like one of those serials because I was saved by some good luck the likes of which I had never seen before, or even imagined existed.
But first, the “bad guy” of sorts: My doctor at the embassy.
My first “terror” began one day in the office of that doctor when he handed me one of the worst shocks of my entire life. Listen to this:
“Tom, the reason you’re suffering from severe diarrhea and cramps, I’m afraid, is that you have contracted amoebic dysentery. I can give you something which will help with the diarrhea and cramps, but I am afraid that there is no cure for what you have.”
“What? No cure?”
“Nope. Sorry. I could give you an antibiotic for most kinds of diarrhea because they’re caused by bacteria; but amoebic dysentery is caused by amoeba, and anything that will kill amoeba will kill you.”
Yes, that’s one reason why I call these two short columns The Terrors of Tommy. Anyway, read on ...
The rest of my problem was created by the fact that week after week I met cargo aircraft which arrived from Dhahran, Saudi Arabia, where they stayed overnight, giving the idiots over there time enough to do any kind of screwball reloading they could think of. You see, no matter what they had done I had a very limited time to get an aircraft off-loaded and back in the air, either on its way back to Dhahran, or off to New Delhi, the next stop along the way to the Pacific area.
Anyway, three weeks after contracting amoebic dysentery I wasn’t feeling too well when I drove out to handle yet another cargo aircraft, and then ...
