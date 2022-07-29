Ever heard of The Perils of Pauline? They were serial films made around 1914 where the heroine got into and out of some of the worst situations anyone has ever conceived. I’ve never seen any of them, but I’ve heard plenty about them, and you probably have too.

I did, however, see just one example of that type of serial. I was 11 when we moved from New York to New London, and purely by coincidence I ran across a small little theater, saw what was playing, dropped in to see it, and saw the one and only serial episode I’ve ever seen.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.