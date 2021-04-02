Lolly and I were blessed with two children, and both of them have turned out fine. However, there were times when each of them managed to turn a pair of adult faces as red as faces can get. I’ve already told you about two of those events.
Our third pair of red faces were earned on Okinawa in 1966. We had moved into base housing from our little house by the sea, and were blessed with lots more space. In fact, each of the two kids had a separate bedroom upstairs.
And that’s where the plot thickened.
Early one morning, Lolly’s best friend Norma, who lived next door, came over to our place with a shocked expression on her face. After she sat down on our nice new sofa, she said. “Lolly, you’re not going to believe what Mary Leland told me just 10 minutes ago!”
“Oh?” Lolly asked. “What’s that?’”
“Well, you know that early each morning Mary drives her husband to work and then goes to the school, right?”
“Right.”
“Well, she just called me and told me that this morning she saw something incredible. She drove by your place and saw your son David climb out of his bedroom window, stroll down that narrow ledge up there, slide down onto the breeze block wall near the door, and climb down onto the lawn.”
“What!? Oh, you’re kidding!”
“Uh-uh. No joke!”
To make a long story short, I’ll just tell you that not only was David doing that each morning, but he even climbed back up again each day, strolled along that very narrow ledge again, climbed back in the window, hopped back in bed, closed the window, and went back to sleep.
Incidentally, he was just 5 years old at the time.
And he did it all in his little bathrobe!
Red faces? Oh, boy!!
Later that same year Lolly, I, and the two kids transferred from Okinawa to Lockbourne, AFB, Ohio. David was now old enough to enter kindergarten. I left early each morning, and as soon as Lolly managed to get David fed, dressed, and ready to go, he became one of a cloud of kids who walked across a wide field to the base elementary school every morning. After that, she went in the kitchen and had a little breakfast.
One morning, at about 9:30, her breakfast was disturbed by the loud ringing of the front doorbell. Pushing her coffee aside, she went to the door and opened it.
There stood one deeply frowning air policeman, and one very young kid brother dressed in nothing but a soaking wet, and very drooping, diaper.
“Is this yours?” the AP asked.
“Never in my entire life,” Lolly told me later, “have I ever been more embarrassed!”
I could easily believe it, especially when I heard the “rest of the story.”
It seems that Francis was in the habit of standing in his crib and gazing out the window at all those kids swarming across that grassy field; and that morning he had decided to join that interesting event. And no, don’t ask me how a 1-and-half-year-old kid manages to climb out of a crib, sneak silently downstairs, open a locked front door, follow a couple of hundred kids, and ends up seated at a desk in a second grade classroom.
Whew! Were we lucky that one of the kids in that classroom knew where our errant second born belonged.
And, no! Honest! We weren’t careless parents. We just had a pair of far too clever young troublemakers!
