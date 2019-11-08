This truly is the age of information. Things that would have taken days, weeks, or months to research can often be done in minutes with a few clicks on a computer keyboard.
For example, anybody who puts on a uniform soon hears some quirky little military sayings. One of them that always made me laugh is, “When in trouble, when in doubt, run in circles, scream and shout.”
I researched the origin of that saying. It came from the Infantry Journal, Vol. 35, (1929), p. 369.
If you ever want to read anything that is a “serial” or something that is printed over and over again, such as a newspaper magazine, go here:
Examples of the unlikely things you can find: Acts of the General Assembly of the State of Georgia; Journal of the Anatomical Society of India; magazines like Cosmopolitan and House & Garden; and thousands of others.
Unfortunately, the Infantry Journal is copyrighted, and the most recent copy you can get is Volume 21; July 1922; No. 1. So I didn’t get to read the 1929 article first containing that old saying.
Ah, well.
However, as long as I had the July 1922 edition of the Army Journal on my screen I gave it a look-see, and discovered that the author who had written the very first article had a name I knew: the name of the troopship on which I had traveled to Iceland 67 years earlier.
So, because curious, I found myself looking up:
A. Who was General M. B. Stewart?
B. What did he say in his article?
C. Where and when did the USS M. B. Stewart sail?
The answers:
A. Who was Major General Merch Bradt Stewart?
Born in 1875, he served as a second lieutenant in the Spanish-American War, fought in the Battle of San Juan Hill, received the Silver Star for heroism, and wrote a book about the Spanish American War, “The N’th Foot In War.” You can still buy it, and others he wrote. He served in France in World War I as a lieutenant colonel and received the Distinguished Service Medal, the French Croix de Guerre and the French Legion of Honor. In 1926 and 27, a couple of years after Douglas MacArthur, he served as the Superintendent of West Point. He then retired and died in 1934 at age 59.
Ever heard of him? I sure hadn’t until I accidentally ran across that article in the Army Journal, but that’s a record to be proud of.
B. What was the article about?
Title: Getting Together.
First paragraph: “Not long ago I saw a wonderful sight, an inspiring sight, seven hundred or more men, some in uniform, some in civvies, talking, laughing, singing, eating and drinking — getting together.”
The crux of the article? These words, “The Army of the United States — The Regular, The Guardsman, The Reservists, The Invincible Triumvirate.”
Yes, he was an inspiring writer and a credit to his uniform.
C. What about the USS General M. B. Stewart?
She was launched in 1942, carried troops in the Pacific during World War II, moved to the Atlantic after the war ended, made voyages returning displaced persons to Europe and 3,300 veterans to Karachi, India, carried many troops back and forth to Europe after that (including me), was sold to a civilian company in 1968, sailed for 19 more years, and was scrapped in 1987.
Bottom line? It’s amazing how much we can find on the internet, isn’t it?
Note: For clickable links go here and scroll down to Columnists: https://www.paysonroundup.com/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!