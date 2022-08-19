I recently came across a book online titled “Mutiny Memoirs,” a thin, little 100-page book that tells of the experiences of a young subaltern in the British Indian Army, a rank equivalent to that of a second lieutenant. It takes place during the tragic Sepoy Rebellion back in 1857. It is a fascinating book, written in an easy style which nevertheless brings home to the reader the immense danger facing the relatively small number of Europeans of all ranks, who numbered only 34,000, and were fighting 257,000 Sepoys, or British trained soldiers, who at any time might have been joined by all 425 million Indian civilians.

It is a truly great book. Here’s a link to it: http://www.gutenberg.org/ebooks/49544. Just enter that link into your browser to download a free copy.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.