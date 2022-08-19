I recently came across a book online titled “Mutiny Memoirs,” a thin, little 100-page book that tells of the experiences of a young subaltern in the British Indian Army, a rank equivalent to that of a second lieutenant. It takes place during the tragic Sepoy Rebellion back in 1857. It is a fascinating book, written in an easy style which nevertheless brings home to the reader the immense danger facing the relatively small number of Europeans of all ranks, who numbered only 34,000, and were fighting 257,000 Sepoys, or British trained soldiers, who at any time might have been joined by all 425 million Indian civilians.
What I want to tell you about today is what happened when the young British officer was leading his small force of about 2,000 men into an area north of a great battle, which had just ended, so that they would join up with the rest of their force. As they approached a small village with all intentions of merely going around it, the author says:
“The scouts of the advanced guard were approaching a very broad and deep nullah, or dry stream bed, which I had been ordered to reconnoitre with the view of finding a practicable way across it for our guns. Beyond the nullah, nestled among its fields and mango groves, was a small village, from which emerged two tall peasants, clad in their usual white cotton working clothes, each of them carrying a matchlock rifle.”
“With the utmost deliberation these two men approached the ravine, and, lying down in a sheltered hollow, opened fire on us. They could have been under no illusions as to their chances of escape. They saw that they were two against two thousand. They knew that their puny effort to stop us was hopeless; but they did all they could, and devoted themselves to death in defense of the brown mud walls which held their families and friends. In vain we shouted to them that we did not intend to harm their village — that we were going around it, and would not enter it.
“They evidently did not believe us; and continued to load and fire with as much expedition as their long, clumsy, tinder-locks allowed them. They were sure to hit some of us in time: so we were obliged to scatter and cross the nullah at different points, and fall upon them with the edge of the sword.
“I was much struck during this instance of heroism on the part of two village matchlock men which deserves record, and which, if it had been performed by natives of a European country in defense of their homes, would have been sung by poets in patriotic ballads, and would have earned for the brave actors an immortality of applause.
“It merely goes to show that we are all more alike than we are different. Would you have had the courage to do what they did? Would I? We will never know because the chances are that you and I will never be placed in that kind of situation and so will never share what they felt at that moment, but that doesn’t mean that we can’t share it in our imagination, understanding at least a part of the love, and pride, and honor that carried them out onto that field that day, willing to die for those they loved.”
There is nothing I can add to what that young lieutenant said, except one word:
