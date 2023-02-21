Back in last September I promised you that I would tell you about two great books I read while attending college at Northwestern University of Louisiana in Natchitoches.

The first of those two books was one that was written by a man who created a part of history, and then wrote a book about it: “The Gallic Commentaries” written by Julius Caesar, in which he wrote about his struggles against the primitive tribes of Europe.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.