Before I say anything else, I want to make it clear to you that I am not a lawyer, don’t claim to know a lot about legal issues, and just want to tell you about some interesting things that happened to us.
When we first moved up here in 1998 we owned a 1985 Bronco II that had given us the best service we’d ever had with a vehicle. However, living in a home in the Valley is quite different from living up here in Pine in a small two-story house that I had sworn to turn into Lolly’s dream retirement home. That called for us to have a little pickup truck I could use to haul lumber and other stuff around.
So we drove down to Payson, went to Chapman Chevrolet, met a young man named Todd Hamblen, and bought a nice little used 1995 GMC pickup. We still have it, and it still gives us good service.
Then, when our old Bronco ran into a problem with its automatic transmission and we had to have it replaced, we decided to get something newer. However, money was short at that moment because of the move up here, the newly purchased pickup, and our plans for the house, so we decided we would settle for something used, but almost new.
Result? Todd found us an almost new Isuzu station wagon.
Great! Except for ...
This’ll kill you!
A quirky little problem.
Like what? Like when I drove it into Payson to go shopping the brakes sometimes failed the first time I hit them in town. Luckily, I’m not a fast driver, and it didn’t always happen, so no accident occurred. But ...
Try having your brakes fail if you like excitement. However, I found out that it would only happen if:
a. I started the car for the first time that day.
b. I then drove it into Payson, doing what I always do; namely driving at sensible speeds and using my engine to slow the car if needed.
If I hit my brakes a couple of times on the way in, then they worked fine. If I didn’t, there was always that first brake failure. So we went to town to see Todd Hamblen again. To say the least, Todd was shocked. He immediately offered to take back the Isuzu, but he also offered — only if we preferred the option — to contact the Isuzu dealer up in Flagstaff and have them do a repair at no cost to us.
We not only chose the latter, but we even agreed to drive the Isuzu up to Flagstaff because we hadn’t been up there and we’d heard that it had a great shopping center in its mall. So up we went to Flag, where we had a great time, both in a shop that carried clothes that were Lolly’s petite size, and in the mall’s dining area, which we both really liked.
And back we came with a car that the dealer said was now in “A — One” condition.
But it wasn’t. It had exactly the same problem.
However ...
Want to meet a great guy? Go meet Todd. He immediately gave us back every nickel we had spent so far. And he gave us a great price on the 2002 Chevy Tracker I have driven happily since.
On the other hand, see Arizona Statute 44-1267 if you buy a used car, end up with a lemon, and some dealer won’t play fair with you.
You will love what you read!
