I swear! You can find almost anything on today’s internet. I went out today and actually dug up the origins of some unlikely phrases; namely “Raining cats and dogs;” “Three sheets in the wind;” “Costs an arm and a leg;” “Get the sack;” and “Kick the bucket.”

First, I ran into 18th century nutcase writer Jonathan Swift and his description of a rainstorm in his poem, “City Shower,” written in 1710. Read how Swift describes what came sloshing down the streets of London after a rainstorm. His poem says, in part:

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.