I swear! You can find almost anything on today’s internet. I went out today and actually dug up the origins of some unlikely phrases; namely “Raining cats and dogs;” “Three sheets in the wind;” “Costs an arm and a leg;” “Get the sack;” and “Kick the bucket.”
First, I ran into 18th century nutcase writer Jonathan Swift and his description of a rainstorm in his poem, “City Shower,” written in 1710. Read how Swift describes what came sloshing down the streets of London after a rainstorm. His poem says, in part:
Filth of all hues and odors seem to tell
What street they sailed from, by their sight and smell.
They, as each torrent drives with rapid force,
From Smithfield or St. Pulchre’s shape their course,
And in huge confluence joined at Snow Hill ridge,
Fall from the conduit prone to Holborn Bridge.
Sweepings from butchers’ stalls, dung, guts, and blood,
Drowned puppies, stinking sprats, all drenched in mud,
Dead cats, and turnip tops, come tumbling down the flood.
End
Did you catch that mention of “drowned puppies” and “dead cats?” Do you suppose that’s where the expression “raining dogs and cats” got its start?
Well, you aren’t far off! In his equally nutcase, “Complete Collection of Genteel and Ingenious Conversation,” written in 1738, Jonathan Swift has one of his characters worrying that it will “rain cats and dogs” on his way home.
As to what I think of Swift and his lunatic writings, I forgive him, but only because he also wrote “Gulliver’s Travels,” which I read and enjoyed at age 14.
Here, with as little hullaballoo as possible, are four more odd phrases:
“Three sheets in the wind,” which I first heard in New London, a town with a strong seagoing tradition, means “drunk.” It relates to the sailing days, and so you would think that a “sheet” was a sail, wouldn’t you? But, no; “sheets” are the ropes which are fixed to the lower edges of sails to hold them in place. If three sheets come loose during a stiff wind, sails may flap, causing the ship to sway, toss, and roll — like a drunk.
I can swear to drunken sailors doing the same thing, having seen a few who fitted that description down on Bank Street in New London. Not many, however. The Navy men in New London are submariners, who tend to have a rather calm behavior.
Surprisingly, “Costing an arm and a leg” originated back in the 1700s when people other than the super rich began having portraits painted. It seems that, for some reason or other, the price of a portrait was based on how many of your limbs appeared in it. A portrait of just your head and shoulders could be priced quite reasonably, but when arms — and even worse, legs! — came into the picture the cost went through the roof.
“Get the sack?” Back in the 1500s, skilled workers arrived with their tools in a sack which they left in the boss’ office for security. If the boss didn’t like your work, you were rudely told to “get yer sack.”
“Kick the bucket” comes from the suicide-by-hanging method, where the prospective suicidee stands on a bucket with a rope round his neck, and then kicks the bucket away.
