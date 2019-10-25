I don’t know whether you have ever been in uniform, but even if you haven’t, I’m willing to bet that you’ll have no trouble picturing what happens when a group of GIs with nothing to do get together.
You guessed it: War stories.
The interesting thing about the term “war stories” is that it doesn’t really mean stories about some war. By the time I donned a uniform in 1951 it just meant a good old ordinary bull session.
Oh, sure, some of the stories told during a bull session might perhaps touch on something that happened in combat, but 99 percent of the ones I heard during my years in uniform were about something that was humorous, and not very much that happens in combat gives anyone a whole lot to smile about.
On the other hand, one thing you can be sure about the tales I’m going to tell you is that they are true. All of them, without exception, are either ones that happened to me, or happened while I was there, or came from trustworthy eyewitnesses.
The earliest one comes from my brother Frank, who was in Europe in World War II and happened to run across one of his Army buddies back home in New London. They were laughing together so hard that I asked them what was so funny. Here’s the answer:
One day during their training they and the other men in their platoon were learning how to launch a rifle grenade with an M-1 rifle. They were all grouped around a not too bright buck sergeant with a New York City accent who had just shown them how to attach the grenade launcher to the rifle.
Using a dummy grenade he next showed them how to insert the grenades into the launcher in a way that would propel them different distances when the blank cartridge used to propel them was fired. He added that they then detonated on contact.
One of the troops asked a question. “So, Sarge, after it’s fired, the grenade goes off whenever it hits something?”
“What’d I just tell ya, bonehead?”
“Well, suppose the blank doesn’t send it as far as it’s supposed to? What if it lands close to you?”
“Oh, fer Chrissake! When it comes time to use yer grenade, bonehead, juss put it inna launcha, pulla damn trigger, an quit worryin about it.”
And to prove his point, he placed the butt off his rifle on the ground and pulled the trigger. Bang! Thud! One dummy grenade popped out of the launcher and landed right at his feet.
Guess who wasn’t there the next day when they used live rounds?
When I was stationed in the embassy in Karachi all of the men were NCOs, but somebody back in the states screwed up and sent us an Army corporal to work in the mailroom. He was so young that he ended up being called Chhota Sahib (Little Sahib) by the servants, a name we all adopted.
One day Chhota Sahib was driving the mail truck, a heavy military six-by-six, down a steep railroad bridge on his way out to the military airport to pick up a load of mail. Down below in the large open square he spotted the Russian Ambassador’s limousine. For reasons he never explained (not to me, anyway) he sped up and deliberately rammed it!
Guess what his punishment was?
The ambassador took away his driver’s license.
More next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!