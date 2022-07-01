I served two terms in Japanese lands while I was in the Air Force, a total of about four and a half years. It took me a while to learn the Japanese customs which affected me, and to get comfortable with them; but once I did that I genuinely enjoyed my stay there, both in Japan itself and on Okinawa, where the customs and the people were slightly different.
I liked both the Japanese, and the Okinawans very much!
Before I first arrived in Japan in 1958 I had seen some of the pictures taken of the atom bombings in Nagasaki and Hiroshima; and one of them in particular had truly made me shudder.
It was a picture taken of the side of a small house in Nagasaki, whose white side had been burned black by the hot flash of the bomb. However, it wasn’t that burnt black side which made me shudder; it was the still white image of something which had saved part of that wall from being charred.
The white image was that of a young girl looking up at a ball she had just tossed in the air. If anything in my entire life made me truly think about something, it was that image. It didn’t take much brains to figure out what had happened to that poor kid if that first sudden flash of light had been powerful enough to blacken the side of a building.
That image is still in my mind. It will never fade away. And it still brings up the same question as it did when I first saw it: Was it right to use the atom bomb on Japan to force the fanatic Japanese to surrender without our having to invade Japan and battle them into submission?
The answer to that question lies in two sets of statistics:
1. The deaths on Okinawa, the first Japanese island ever attacked.
2. The deaths which would have occurred if we had invaded Japan.
First, a look at Okinawa, the first actual Japanese Isle invaded:
Japanese soldiers: 100,000
Americans soldiers: 66,000
Japanese civilians: 150,000, one third of the entire population.
Some of those Okinawan civilians were undoubtedly killed by our fire. However, the majority of them either died because the Japanese soldiers pushed them ahead of them, hoping that we would not fire at them even though we had no choice, and the rest of them died because the Japanese soldiers fought from civilian targets.
Here are the lowest estimates made for an invasion of Japan itself:
Population of Japan: 71,000,000
Estimated Japanese civilian/military losses: 5,000,000 to 10,000,000.
Estimated American military losses: 400,000 to 800,000 (See note).
Note: This does not count the execution of 100,000 POWs held in Japan, and under Japanese orders to be executed if we invaded Japan.
What losses did the atom bombs cause in Hiroshima and Nagasaki?
We cannot be sure because Japanese sources vary from 129,000 to 226,000 people. However, since even the larger of the two numbers is less than 5% of the minimum of 5 million Japanese dead, which would have been caused by an invasion, there can be no doubt that using the atom bomb saved more than 4.5 million Japanese lives.
Plus which, we had already plastered several Japanese cities because they were making war goods. Hiroshima and Nagasaki were just chosen because they were next on the list. They would have been bombed with regular bombs if we hadn’t used nuclear ones.
What those two bombs do prove, however, is that we would be absolutely insane to risk a nuclear war, anywhere, at any time, or with anyone.
True?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!