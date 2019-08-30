It all began on Thursday, Oct. 31, 1963.
The year before on Hill AFB in Utah my wife and I had spent almost three hours of Halloween evening at our front door in base housing passing out a bushel basket of candy to an broken stream of hundreds upon hundreds of kids. However, it wasn’t going to happen this year because Lolly was “great with child” and beginning to feel some faint labor pains.
So there we sat, lights off and TV turned way down, trying to ignore the hubbub outside as this year’s stream of kids passed by. But then — uh oh! — we heard a quiet creak as a small sneaky hand lifted the hinged brass cover of the mail slot in our front door.
“Hey!” an excited kid’s voice said. “There’s people in there!”
“Quick!” Lolly said, pointing at my chair. “An antimacassar!”
“A what?”
“An antimacassar! Tack one over the slot!”
I looked where she was pointing, saw the black velvet armrest covers, realized what she meant, snatched one of them up, grabbed two thumbtacks out of an end table, ran to the door, and tacked it over the slot — all in record time.
Cre-e-a-ak! The slot opened again.
“Ah, yer crazy. There ain’t nobody in there!”
That was an interesting evening — especially for Lolly, who later began an incredible 42 hours in labor with our second born!
As for me, I learned a new bit of Lolly’s British English — antimacassar, meaning an armrest or backrest cover. I guess I’m a little slow, though; it wasn’t until 55 years and 45 days later on Dec. 14, 2018 that it finally occurred to me to wonder where in heck the term antimacassar came from.
Back around 1783, it seems, some London barber began offering an “unguent for the hair” which he called Macassar (see note below). He made it from a mixture of oils imported from the Dutch East Indies — now known as Indonesia — composed of Java, Bali, Sulawesi, Kalimantan, Surabaya, and lord knows how many more islands between Southeast Asia and Australia.
Note: Unguent: a soft greasy or viscous substance.
Want to see a happy early 1900’s gent with a Macassar hairdo?
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Macassar_oil — /media/File:Fred_C_Palmer_freemason_at_Herne_Bay.jpg
However — as may come as no surprise to you — wives, railroad companies, theater owners, and anyone else who valued something that well-oiled Macassar fans might sit on, were not at all happy about having to do weekly oil changes on their furniture.
And so ...
Antimacassars, or armrest and backrest covers.
In fact, some old navy uniforms had odd bib-like things on their backs? Official name? Antimacassar.
However, that’s not all I learned when I decided to look into the world of hair oils and such. I got curious about the word Macassar itself, found that it was really Makassar, the capital of Indonesia, looked up the place online, and got one of the nicest little surprises I’ve ever had.
I’ll put it to you this way: Suppose you found yourself living on some Southeast Asian island, needed something important for around the house, and were wishing you could find an Ace Hardware. Not a chance, right?
Think again. Put this search term into your browser:
https://www.google.com/maps/@-5.1628495,119.4357485,3a,75y,134.12h,94.86t/data=!3m6!1e1!3m4!1sKgige5sZaXTgNPBXi4lnKA!2e0!7i13312!8i6656
Surprise!
And a handy KFC right next door too!
I guess that’s called American enterprise.
