The Payson Unified School District’s plan to start online classes on Aug. 3 and in-person classes as soon as Aug. 17 has opened a floodgate of questions and concerns.
Would they require students and staff to wear masks?
How would teachers provide enough spacing between students to practice social distancing?
Would the schools offer sports, band, choir and other extracurricular activities?
And above all: How can we keep students, staff and the community safe?
Most of those questions are still unanswered.
At Monday’s school board meeting, the school board and new district Superintendent Linda Gibson wrestled with the topic for an hour.
Clearly, Gibson is taking safety precautions seriously in the world of COVID-19. She asked the community to have faith as they put together an ever-developing plan.
“We have to trust that we truly are thinking of the health and safety of everybody. You see a snippet of information here and there it might not feel that way, but we really are trying to take into consideration every piece of the puzzle,” she said.
Acknowledging the devastating loss of a Gila County teacher, who died over the summer while working in Hayden-Winkelman, Gibson said the district does “not want to put anyone in jeopardy in any way whatsoever.”
Gibson has reason to be worried.
Gila County has seen the number of new cases rise each week, the majority in Payson.
Just Tuesday, county health officials announced 30 new cases, 18 of them in Payson. In Payson, 178 residents have tested positive, by far the most cases in the county. Of the 15 coronavirus-related deaths in Gila County, 11 have been at Rim Country Health.
Payson’s average age 58.8 means this community faces a much higher risk of serious side effects than most other Arizona towns. And many Payson students live with their grandparents.
While the virus does not appear to affect children as severely as adults, they can still carry it.
If they bring it home, it could have devastating consequences, especially if they live with grandparents.
And if a teacher gets sick, it likely means a long-term sub will have to take over.
All that being said, we applaud the district’s decision to require masks and undertake daily temperature checks to screen for infections.
Moreover, parents can opt for distance learning — with the help of a school-provided Chromebook. If half of parents keep their students home, teachers will have a much easier time creating protective social distancing on campus. Granted, this would cause a major headache for the district in providing both online and in-person classes for the same subject, but the challenge seems manageable.
We also hope the district will more seriously consider a different approach for elementary school than for high school. High school students face a much higher risk — and they mix with far more students during the day. The district should consider a much heavier reliance on online approaches for high school students — although the constantly changing state and federal recommendations has made it nearly impossible for teachers and administrators to develop and implement a consistent, evidence-based plan.
That’s why we hope the governor suspends in-person learning until districts have the tools to safely operate and meet CDC guidelines. We need to control the runaway spread of the virus in the community. We need a far greater capacity to test for the virus and do contact tracing and quarantine. We need more teachers, better online learning plans, and smaller classes. Give thoughtful, conscientious educators like Linda Gibson the tools she needs and we can reopen schools safely.
Granted, extending online learning will prove challenging. But the alternative is far more scary.
