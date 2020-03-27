When the office door clicked behind me two weeks ago, I didn’t realize it would the last time I would visit the office for the foreseeable future.
As the alarming news of the virus spread over the weekend, co-workers exchanged worried emails.
When will things return to normal? Will it impact our families? What can we do to help?
Fortunately, the Roundup team has pulled together in a way I have never seen before — just like so many others in this wonderful community.
We’re mostly working from home sorting through the avalanche of changes, but also venturing out to gather the most up-to-date information from local sources that directly impacts you, our readers.
We have set up a dedicated page on our website, payson.com, with COVID-19 news. The Payson Roundup and Kramer Media is publishing all coverage of the coronavirus free of charge and outside of our paywall as a service to the community.
Our reporters are updating the information around the clock with our original reporting as well as Capitol Media Services coverage from the state capitol.
Please consider supporting local journalism in Rim Country by purchasing a subscription or renewing your subscription. Call 928-474-5251 to subscribe, visit payson.com or email pbehm@payson.com.
Even more importantly, if you know of a story we should tell, please email me at editor@payson.com. We have already gathered dozens of such stories, from people rallying to help the Time Out Domestic Violence Shelter to the Payson Facebook page that has enabled neighbors to help one another. Take a look at our COVID-19 stories to see the wonderful way people in Rim Country have stepped up in this crisis. We hope to highlight the good occurring in this time of need. This community has always pulled together to help.
When I reflect on the 11 years I have called Payson home, I can’t help but feel grateful to live in such a beautiful place with such a giving community.
