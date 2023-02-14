The work zone challenges and safety risks associated with keeping Payson area highways maintained are extensive, but they shouldn’t include aggressive acts by motorists.
Unfortunately, that was the case recently when a driver, who was slowed by work to repair potholes along State Route 260 east of Payson, threw a rock at an ADOT vehicle, causing extensive damage to a window.
What might be next? A rock that’s hurled and strikes a highway worker? Or an incident with another type of weapon?
ADOT workers are out there to make the driving experience better for motorists after winter weather, freeze-and-thaw conditions and traffic combine to take their toll on your highways. It is troubling that members of the public would purposefully try to harm our equipment or, worse, potentially injure our team members while we’re out there trying to keep drivers safe.
Our crews routinely hear obscenities and observe gestures from unhappy drivers. We certainly try to understand their frustration and figure out ways to limit the impacts of our work. But the temporary wait times can never be an excuse for acts of violence against highway crews or their equipment.
ADOT will always put work zone safety first. Yes, that can cause delays for you and I as we wait for improvement work, including pothole repairs, to be completed.
Please remember, our crew members and contractor employees have jobs to do, just like you. They have families, just like you. They have spouses and children, just like you, who want them to get home safely. They might be your brother, sister, aunt or uncle. Keep that in mind as we ask you to be patient and understanding the next time you are slowed by a work zone.
ADOT has made the Department of Public Safety aware of the recent incident. There is no excuse for this type of criminal behavior directed towards those who are trying to keep our roads safe for all of us.
